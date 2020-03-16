Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication. All events are subject to change or cancellation, due to the ongoing COVID-19 contagion.
Wednesday, Mar 18
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
The Science of Wine for Home Winemakers• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$22.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Mar 19
Kindred Kwilters• 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Friday, Mar 20
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Mar 21
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Mar 22
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 23
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Mar 24
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Area Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.
Wednesday, Mar 25
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
