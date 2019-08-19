NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Mercado homered and drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor also connected for Cleveland to back Mike Clevinger (8-2).
Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings in Cleveland’s 8-4 win. He won his seventh straight decision, limiting New York to three hits and walking two.
Cleveland split the four-game set against the Yankees and sits at 2 1/2 games behind the front-running Minnesota Twins as of Monday morning.
UP NEXT
Indians: Shane Bieber (12-5, 3.27 ERA) continues Cleveland’s weeklong visit in New York City with the start of a three-game set at the Mets on Tuesday night.