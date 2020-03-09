Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Mar 11
Ring the Bell Fitness — 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Red Cross Blood Donation — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Le Sueur Henderson High School, 901 E. Ferry St., Le Sueur.
Grief Support Group for Women — 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., at American Legion, 97 Park Ave., Le Center.
Henderson City Council — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Mar 12
Sportsman Prime Rib Dinner — 6:30 p.m., at Le Center Legion Post 108, Le Center.
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary — 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Friday, Mar 13
Ring the Bell Fitness — 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Fish Special — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Legion Post 108, Le Center.
St. Patrick’s Coronation Program — 7 p.m., at Le Center American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center. There will be DJ entertainment after the coronation.
Closed AA — 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Saturday, Mar 14
St. Patrick’s Parade and Rally — 2 p.m., at downtown Le Center. Rally, refreshments and food after the parade at Le Center American Legion.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner — 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St. $12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Mar 15
Game Day — 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 16
Ring the Bell Fitness — 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting — 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S. — 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club — 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Al-Anon — 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group — 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague — 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Mar 17
Red Cross Blood Drive • 12-6 p.m., at American Legion Club, Le Center.
Area Separated & Divorce Support Group, “Healing Broken Relationships” — 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Wenceslaus Church, Activities building, access west side parking lot, 215 E. Main St. New Prague. Come and experience good support as you move through this time in your life. People of all faiths are welcome. Sessions run the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 612-703-0808 or Mary 952-873-6781 for more information.
AA and Al-Anon — 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club — 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group — 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group — 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Mar 18
Ring the Bell Fitness — 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women — 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
The Science of Wine for Home Winemakers — 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$22.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague — 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.