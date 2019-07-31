ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says a controversial metal shredding operation in north Minneapolis won’t be closing this week, as expected.
Northern Metal Recycling faced an Aug. 1 deadline to close the Minneapolis facility as part of a $2.5 million settlement agreement in 2017 that came after the state accused the company of violating its air quality permit and providing inaccurate information to agency officials.
In an update posted online Tuesday evening, MPCA commissioner Laura Bishop said that a Ramsey County Judge ruled that Northern Metal could continue to operate while a dispute with her agency is resolved.
The operation, located on the Mississippi River bank near Lowry Avenue, has been long opposed by neighbors, and was accused of air quality violations involving unlicensed release of lead, cobalt, chromium and nickel particulates.
The MPCA said it received a request from Northern Metal in June to keep operating its metal shredder in north Minneapolis for an additional two months past the Aug. 1 deadline while it prepared to open a new facility in Sherburne County.
The request was related to logistics at its new site in Becker. A new city sewer line won’t be ready in time for the new facility to open this summer, which has meant the company won’t be able to begin operations there before Oct. 1.
MPCA denied Northern Metal’s extension request earlier this month, and the company appealed. A judge ruled that the shredder can stay in operation after the deadline while the dispute is resolved.
“I understand that this turn of events will be extremely frustrating to people who live near Northern Metal and who have worked hard over many years to make their voices heard about this issue,” Bishop wrote Tuesday. “I am frustrated, too. But I am also committed to maintaining an open and transparent line of communication with you as this process unfolds.”
Bishop didn’t offer any prospect of a new deadline for the operation to shut down.
Residents in Minneapolis’ north and northeast neighborhoods have for years been pushing for Northern Metal and other noisy, polluting facilities located along the Mississippi River to move.
Community members have organized a rally Thursday to be held on the Lowry Avenue Bridge to demand the company close its operations in the community.