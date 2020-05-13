The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association enters its second season with plans to regionalize its structure by basing players in five hub cities, while also continuing its Dream Gap Tour series of barn-storming stops across North America. Two-time U.S. Olympian and PWHPA board president Kendall Coyne Schofield (above) said the new model allows better and more consistent training for players. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)