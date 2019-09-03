Adventist
• Seventh-day Adventist
1360 Albers Path, Faribault
Saturday — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school, 11 a.m. church service
Sunday — 3 p.m. It Is Written on Charter #10, Hickory Tech #8
Wednesday — 7 p.m. service
Assembly of God
• Nueva Vida En Cristo Internacional
1132 Sixth St. NW, Faribault
Sunday (Domingo) — Noon Celebration Service (Servicio de Celebracion), 1 p.m. Kingdom Kids Children Ministry (Ministerio de Ninos), 1 p.m. Youth Ministry (Ministerio de Jovenes)
Tuesday (Martes) — 7 p.m. Family Altar (Altar Familiar)
• River Valley Church
722 Ravine St., Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 and 11 a.m. services, kids’ church, child care provided.
• Triumphant Life Church
101 Sixth Street NW, Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m., Christian education for all ages, 10:30 a.m., worship service, children’s church.
Bahá’í Faith
• Bahá’í Faith of Faribault
710 Third St. NW, Faribault
Monday — 7:30 p.m. devotions, study
Baptist
• First Baptist Church
1108 Westwood Drive, Faribault
Sunday — 9 a.m. Sunday school (all ages), 10 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. service
Wednesday – 6:30 p.m. Awana/Youth Group
Thursday – 7 p.m. Hispanic Fellowship
• Grace Bible Church
Southwest entrance to Faribo West Mall
Sunday − 10:30 a.m. worship
Catholic
• Christ the King Catholic
202 Second Ave. NW, Medford
Sunday — 8:30 a.m.
• Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Offices: 4 Second Ave. SW
Church: 139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
(507) 334-2266
www.divinemercy.cc
Weekday Masses
Monday — 5 p.m. Confession, 5:30 pm Mass DMCC
Tuesday — 8 a.m. Confession, 8:30 am Mass DMCC
Wednesday — 8:30 a.m. Mass, IC
Wednesday — 6 p.m. Mass in Spanish, IC
Thursday — 8:30 a.m. Mass, DMCC
Friday — 8 a.m. Confessions, 8:30 am Mass, DMCC
Saturday — 8 a.m. Confession 8:30 am Mass DMCC
Weekend Masses:
Saturday — 4 p.m. Weekend Mass
Sunday — 8 a.m. Weekend Mass
Sunday — 10 a.m. Weekend Mass ASL-interpreted
Sunday — 12 p.m. Weekend Mass in Spanish
Sunday — 5 p.m. Weekend Mass
DMCC is Divine Mercy Catholic Church
IC is Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
• St. Michael’s Catholic
108 Bullis St., Kenyon
Sunday — 8 a.m. Mass
Wednesday — 5 p.m. Mass
• Church of St. Patrick
7525 Dodd Road, Faribault
Saturday — 5 p.m. Mass
Sunday — 9 a.m. Mass
Tuesday — 8:30 a.m. Mass
Community
• The River Community Church
528 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault
507-334-1897
Sunday — 10 a.m. worship, childcare provided.
Youth meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Episcopal
• The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour
101 Sixth St. NW, Faribault
Sunday — Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m., coffee hour following
Tuesday — 5 p.m. Community Cathedral Cafe — free dinner in the Guild House for all
Evangelical Free
• Faribault Evangelical Free
1039 St. Paul Ave., Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowship
10:30 a.m. — worship service
Lutheran
• Bethel Ridge Church (CLBA)
1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault
Sunday 10 a.m. Worship
• Bethlehem Lutheran
404 W. Franklin St., Morristown
Sunday — 9 a.m. Divine Service with Communion, 10:30 a.m. Bible Class
Thursday — 6:30 a.m. Bible Breakfast
Saturday — 9 a.m. A.A meeting
• Christ Lutheran Church
1200 First St. NE, Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship
• Dennison Vang Lutheran
37514 Third Ave., Dennison
• First English Lutheran Church, ELCA
204 Second St NW, Faribault
Sunday- 9 a.m. blended worship, 10 a.m. Education
• Grace Lutheran Church
Nerstrand
Sunday — 9 a.m. worship, 10:15 a.m. coffee and fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday school
• Our Savior’s Lutheran
1207 S. Prairie Ave., Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday — 6:15 p.m.
• Peace Lutheran Church
213 Sixth Ave. SW, Faribault
Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class (September-May)
Wednesday — 7 p.m. Bible study
• St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kilkenny
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship
• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)
530 Fourth St. NW, Faribault
Sunday — 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. worship
Saturday — 5:30 p.m. worship
• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)
10500 215 St W., Morristown
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. Worship Service & social hour following, 10:45 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday – 7 p.m. worship service with Communion
• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)
108 Third St. SW, Medford
Sunday – 9:00 am worship, 10:15 am Sunday School and Bible class
Wednesday - 6:30 pm worship
Mormon
• Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
902 17th St. SW, Faribault
Sunday — 10 a.m. Sacrament meeting, 11:15 a.m. Sunday School, 12:15 p.m. Relief Society/Priesthood
Non-denominational
• All Nations House of Prayer
2010 Jefferson Road, Northfield
Sunday — 10:30 a.m. service
• Cannon City Community
17790 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school (September-May), 10:30 a.m. worship
• Cannon Valley Church of Christ
22220 Glynview Trail, Faribault
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship, 10:30 a.m. Bible classes, 5:30 p.m.
• Faribault Church of Christ
937 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault
Sunday — 9 a.m. adult Bible study, 10 a.m. worship (nursery and children’s church provided)
• Faribault Family Bible
609 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault
Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship
Monday — 7:05-7:15 a.m. on KDHL
• Harvest Church International
2627 Second Ave. NW, Faribault
www.harvestchurchfaribault.com
Sunday — 10 a.m. worship
• St. Luke’s Church
1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault
507-334-6608
Sunday − 9 a.m. Sunday school, 10:15 a.m. Sunday service, 6 p.m. Amazing Love recovery group
Tuesday — 10 a.m. Adult Bible study
• Gospel of Life Church
2010 Jefferson Road, Northfield
Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship
Wednesday — 6 p.m. worship, prayer, and Bible study
• Destiny Christian Church
422 W. North St., Owatonna
Sunday — 9 a.m. worship
Unitarian Universalist
• Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
113 Linden St. S., Northfield
Worship service, coffee hour following
United Church of Christ
• Congregational Church of Faribault, United Church of Christ
222 Third Ave. NW, Faribault
507-334-5910
Office is open Monday 10 a.m.-noon
Sunday-10 a.m. worship followed by coffee hour
1st Sunday-Communion
2nd and 4th Sundays-Interpreted worship
• St. John’s United Church of Christ
19086 Jacobs Ave., Faribault
Wheeling Township
www.stjohnsucc-wheelingtownship.org
Sunday — 10:30 a.m. service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School
• Medford Congregational United Church of Christ
211 S. Main St., Medford
Sunday — 8:45 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. worship, 11 a.m. fellowship.
United Methodist
• Fourth Avenue United Methodist
219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault
Sunday — 9 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school, 10:15 a.m. parlor fellowship. Nursery care provided.
• Hope United Methodist
3166 E. 197th St., Faribault
Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship. Pot luck every last Sunday of the month.
• Little Prairie United Methodist
2980 E. 130th St., Dundas
Sunday — 8 a.m. adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. worship, 10:30 a.m. fellowship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday school/late edition adult class
• Blooming Grove United Methodist
43089 180th St., Morristown
Sunday — 8:15 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school
• Peace United Methodist
205 N. Division St., Morristown
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship service with Sunday school during the service, fellowship to follow
• Nerstrand United Methodist
12 Maple St., Nerstrand
Sunday — 9 a.m. worship service