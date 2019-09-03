Adventist

• Seventh-day Adventist

1360 Albers Path, Faribault

www.faribaultsda.com

Saturday — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school, 11 a.m. church service

Sunday — 3 p.m. It Is Written on Charter #10, Hickory Tech #8

Wednesday — 7 p.m. service

Assembly of God

• Nueva Vida En Cristo Internacional

1132 Sixth St. NW, Faribault

Sunday (Domingo) — Noon Celebration Service (Servicio de Celebracion), 1 p.m. Kingdom Kids Children Ministry (Ministerio de Ninos), 1 p.m. Youth Ministry (Ministerio de Jovenes)

Tuesday (Martes) — 7 p.m. Family Altar (Altar Familiar)

• River Valley Church

722 Ravine St., Faribault

Sunday — 9:30 and 11 a.m. services, kids’ church, child care provided.

• Triumphant Life Church

101 Sixth Street NW, Faribault

Sunday — 9:30 a.m., Christian education for all ages, 10:30 a.m., worship service, children’s church.

Bahá’í Faith

• Bahá’í Faith of Faribault

710 Third St. NW, Faribault

Monday — 7:30 p.m. devotions, study

Baptist

• First Baptist Church

1108 Westwood Drive, Faribault

www.firstbaptistfaribault.org

Sunday — 9 a.m. Sunday school (all ages), 10 a.m. worship service, 6 p.m. service

Wednesday – 6:30 p.m. Awana/Youth Group

Thursday – 7 p.m. Hispanic Fellowship

• Grace Bible Church

Southwest entrance to Faribo West Mall

Sunday − 10:30 a.m. worship

www.gracebiblefaribault.org

Catholic

• Christ the King Catholic

202 Second Ave. NW, Medford

Sunday — 8:30 a.m.

Divine Mercy Catholic Church

Offices: 4 Second Ave. SW

Church: 139 Mercy Drive

Faribault, MN 55021

(507) 334-2266

www.divinemercy.cc

Weekday Masses

Monday — 5 p.m. Confession, 5:30 pm Mass DMCC

Tuesday — 8 a.m. Confession, 8:30 am Mass DMCC

Wednesday — 8:30 a.m. Mass, IC

Wednesday — 6 p.m. Mass in Spanish, IC

Thursday — 8:30 a.m. Mass, DMCC

Friday — 8 a.m. Confessions, 8:30 am Mass, DMCC

Saturday — 8 a.m. Confession 8:30 am Mass DMCC

Weekend Masses:

Saturday — 4 p.m. Weekend Mass

Sunday — 8 a.m. Weekend Mass

Sunday — 10 a.m. Weekend Mass ASL-interpreted

Sunday — 12 p.m. Weekend Mass in Spanish

Sunday — 5 p.m. Weekend Mass

DMCC is Divine Mercy Catholic Church

IC is Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

St. Michael’s Catholic

108 Bullis St., Kenyon

Sunday — 8 a.m. Mass

Wednesday — 5 p.m. Mass

Church of St. Patrick

7525 Dodd Road, Faribault

Saturday — 5 p.m. Mass

Sunday — 9 a.m. Mass

Tuesday — 8:30 a.m. Mass

Community

The River Community Church

528 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault

507-334-1897

www.theriverchurch.org

Sunday — 10 a.m. worship, childcare provided.

Youth meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Episcopal

The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour

101 Sixth St. NW, Faribault

www.thecathedralfaribault.com

Sunday — Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m., coffee hour following

Tuesday — 5 p.m. Community Cathedral Cafe — free dinner in the Guild House for all

Evangelical Free

Faribault Evangelical Free

1039 St. Paul Ave., Faribault

www.faribaultefc.org

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowship

10:30 a.m. — worship service

Lutheran

Bethel Ridge Church (CLBA)

1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault

www.bethelridgeclb.org

Sunday 10 a.m. Worship

Bethlehem Lutheran

404 W. Franklin St., Morristown

Sunday — 9 a.m. Divine Service with Communion, 10:30 a.m. Bible Class

Thursday — 6:30 a.m. Bible Breakfast

Saturday — 9 a.m. A.A meeting

Christ Lutheran Church

1200 First St. NE, Faribault

www.cicfaribault.com

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship

Dennison Vang Lutheran

37514 Third Ave., Dennison

First English Lutheran Church, ELCA

First English Lutheran Church, ELCA

204 Second St NW, Faribault

www.firstenglishfaribault.org

Sunday- 9 a.m. blended worship, 10 a.m. Education

• Grace Lutheran Church

Nerstrand

Sunday — 9 a.m. worship, 10:15 a.m. coffee and fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday school

• Our Savior’s Lutheran

1207 S. Prairie Ave., Faribault

www.oursavioursfbo.org

Sunday — 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday — 6:15 p.m.

• Peace Lutheran Church

213 Sixth Ave. SW, Faribault

www.peace-lcms.org

Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible class (September-May)

Wednesday — 7 p.m. Bible study

• St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kilkenny

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship

• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)

530 Fourth St. NW, Faribault

www.trinityfaribault.org

Sunday — 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. worship

Saturday — 5:30 p.m. worship

• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)

10500 215 St W., Morristown

trinitynorthmorristown.org

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. Worship Service & social hour following, 10:45 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday – 7 p.m. worship service with Communion

• Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)

108 Third St. SW, Medford

www.tlcmedford.org

Sunday – 9:00 am worship, 10:15 am Sunday School and Bible class

Wednesday - 6:30 pm worship

Mormon

• Church of Jesus Christ of LDS

902 17th St. SW, Faribault

Sunday — 10 a.m. Sacrament meeting, 11:15 a.m. Sunday School, 12:15 p.m. Relief Society/Priesthood

Non-denominational

• All Nations House of Prayer

2010 Jefferson Road, Northfield

Sunday — 10:30 a.m. service

• Cannon City Community

17790 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school (September-May), 10:30 a.m. worship

• Cannon Valley Church of Christ

22220 Glynview Trail, Faribault

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship, 10:30 a.m. Bible classes, 5:30 p.m.

• Faribault Church of Christ

937 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault

Sunday — 9 a.m. adult Bible study, 10 a.m. worship (nursery and children’s church provided)

• Faribault Family Bible

609 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault

Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship

Monday — 7:05-7:15 a.m. on KDHL

• Harvest Church International

2627 Second Ave. NW, Faribault

www.harvestchurchfaribault.com

Sunday — 10 a.m. worship

• St. Luke’s Church

1100 Ninth Ave. SW, Faribault

507-334-6608

www.slcfaribault.com

Sunday − 9 a.m. Sunday school, 10:15 a.m. Sunday service, 6 p.m. Amazing Love recovery group

Tuesday — 10 a.m. Adult Bible study

• Gospel of Life Church

2010 Jefferson Road, Northfield

www.gospeloflifechurch.org

Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship

Wednesday — 6 p.m. worship, prayer, and Bible study

• Destiny Christian Church

422 W. North St., Owatonna

www.destinycc.org

Sunday — 9 a.m. worship

Unitarian Universalist

• Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

113 Linden St. S., Northfield

www.uunorthfield.org

Worship service, coffee hour following

United Church of Christ

• Congregational Church of Faribault, United Church of Christ

222 Third Ave. NW, Faribault

www.congregationalucc.net

507-334-5910

Office is open Monday 10 a.m.-noon

Sunday-10 a.m. worship followed by coffee hour

1st Sunday-Communion

2nd and 4th Sundays-Interpreted worship

• St. John’s United Church of Christ

19086 Jacobs Ave., Faribault

Wheeling Township

www.stjohnsucc-wheelingtownship.org

Sunday — 10:30 a.m. service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School

• Medford Congregational United Church of Christ

211 S. Main St., Medford

www.mcucc.com

Sunday — 8:45 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. worship, 11 a.m. fellowship.

United Methodist

• Fourth Avenue United Methodist

219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault

www.fourthaveumc.org

Sunday — 9 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school, 10:15 a.m. parlor fellowship. Nursery care provided.

• Hope United Methodist

3166 E. 197th St., Faribault

www.hopeum.net

Sunday — 10:30 a.m. worship. Pot luck every last Sunday of the month.

• Little Prairie United Methodist

2980 E. 130th St., Dundas

www.littleprairieumc.org

Sunday — 8 a.m. adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. worship, 10:30 a.m. fellowship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday school/late edition adult class

• Blooming Grove United Methodist

43089 180th St., Morristown

Sunday — 8:15 a.m. worship, 9:15 a.m. Sunday school

• Peace United Methodist

205 N. Division St., Morristown

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. worship service with Sunday school during the service, fellowship to follow

• Nerstrand United Methodist

12 Maple St., Nerstrand

Sunday — 9 a.m. worship service

Reach Editorial Assistant Kelsey at 507-645-1117. Follow her on Twitter @APGKelsey.

