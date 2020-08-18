The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Aug. 21
Kenyon Public Library Annual Book Sale• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kenyon City Council Chambers, 709 Second St. Books for all ages, 25 cents. DVDs and audiobooks on CD for sale for 50 cents to $1 per item.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Kenyon Public Library Annual Book Sale• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kenyon City Council Chambers, 709 Second St. Books for all ages, 25 cents. DVDs and audiobooks on CD for sale for 50 cents to $1 per item.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans' Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children's books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.