This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their first concert was. Here are some of the answers we received:
Becky Bain:
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest. I was five. It was loud but created a concert going freak!
Melissa Lanyon:
Backstreet Boys
Jenny Evans:
Janet Jackson's velvet rope tour. Usher opened. Went with my two older sisters, my mom and my grandma! I was maybe in 5th grade?
Jessica Sunde:
3rd Grade- Shania Twain with my grandma and two other older cousins.
Debbie DeGeus:
In 12th grade at Owatonna High School, a friend took me too Neil Young in Minneapolis at the Met Center, drove through a blizzard.
Theresa Wait Grimes:
Tina Turner.
Malorie Rappe:
Justin Bieber Believe tour in Minneapolis
Steve Curly Kaufman:
At the 4 Seasons in Owatonna 1976, Black Oak Arkansas with Sweet(original Ballroom Blitz) and one other band I can't remember(anybody know the other band?).
Greg Caron:
I saw Black Oak in Rochester in 1974. I think it was with the Moody Blues which seemed like an odd combination.
David Hansen:
Fleetwood Mac at the St Paul Civic Center.
Lori Boeckman:
Styx at the Rice County Fair! Can't remember the year but it was between 1975-77. Styx was supposed to be the opening act with Head East as the headliner. But Head East had to cancel for some reason so Styx was moved to opener and Firefall became the warm up band. Attendees (or at least us) weren't notified until we were sitting in the stands. We were given the option of a refund but decided to stay. The concert was AMAZING!!! I became a lifelong fan of Styx! But I could never remember where it was that I saw them, other than a small County Fair. In 2016 Dennis DeYoung (founding member of Styx) was playing at Medina Entertainment Center so I went. While waiting for Dennis to take the stage I overheard two guys discussing the time Styx was moved to headline a show. I politely interrupted them and asked them WHERE that concert took place! I told them I was there and had been trying for about 40 years to remember the spot!
Bill Arnold:
Grand Funk and Black Oak Arkansas at the Met Center in the early 70's.
Michelle L Miller:
New Kids on the Block!
Monty Mickelson:
Edgar Winter and REO Speedwagon at the old Met Center. I reviewed it for The Magnet. It was my first published byline.
Kathy Dow:
Osmund Brothers … I had backstage pass and Donny gave me a kiss … he was about 5!
Sara R Minor:
Miley Cyrus
Michael Ponto:
Eric Burton and the Animals at the Minneapolis Auditorium with CROW as the opening act. Crow was more well received than Eric and the Animals.
Kate Marple:
Simon and Garfunkel in St Paul, Minnesota about 1966.
Ron Roehrick:
Eagles in Met Stadium.
Dawn N Rob Christensen:
Ozzfest 2001 Somerset, WI. Disturbed, Linkin Park, Black Sabbath, Slip Knot, Drowning Pool, Crazy Town, Union Underground and so many more. Best 1st concert ever!
Carrie Graser Shaikes:
Elton John when I was 8 or 9 years old.
Bob Sell:
Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Ahlman Brothers in 98'
Matt Nielsen:
Metallica - 2003
Katie Schuster:
Meatloaf
Danielle Ramsey:
All 4 One. No regrets! Even if I am a metal girl now.
