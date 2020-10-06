Porter Adams, senior, WR/DB

Dylan Dietz, senior, RB/LB

Isak Johnson, senior, RB/LB

Josh Johnson, senior, RB/LB

Ethan Lanthier, senior, WR/LB

Nick Lopez, senior, OL/DL

Justin Malecha, senior, OL/DL

Blake Mellgren, senior, RB/DB

Pablo Navarro, senior, RB/LB

Sam Pownell, senior, TE/DL

Charlie Pratt, senior, K

Zach Riley, senior, WR/LB

Michael Rivera, senior, OL/LB

Kip Schetnan, senior, WR/DB

Mason Selly, senior, RB/DB

Cole Stanchina, senior, QB/DB

Blake Tutewohl, senior, TE/LB

Bohdi VanDeWalker, senior, OL/DL

Adam Viskocil, senior, RB/LB

Nadir Baraki, junior, WR/DB

Matthew DeBuse, junior, WR/DB

Zach Edwards, junior, TE/DB

Seth Hansen, junior, RB/LB

Ryne Johnson, junior, OL/DL

Jake Kick, junior, WR/DB

Spencer Klotz, junior, QB/DB

Brennan Martin, junior, OL/DL

Jake Messner, junior, RB/LB

Nick Mikula, junior, OL/LB

Nolan Nagy, junior, OL/DL

Mason Pagel, junior, OL/DL

Coledon Rataj, junior, WR/DB

Tate Sand, junior, OL/DL

Kyle Schulz, junior, OL/DL

Tyler Shimota, junior, OL/DL

Ian Stanton, junior, RB/LB

Nolan Stepka, junior, OL/DL

Josh Voight, junior, WR/DB

Adam Wiese, junior, OL/DL

Braden Brakke, sophomore, RB/LB

Dom DiMaggio, sophomore, TE/DL

Charlie Monaghan, sophomore, RB/LB

Soren Richardson, sophomore, QB/DB

Gabe Sawyer, sophomore, RB/LB

