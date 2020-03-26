As news surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak changes rapidly, the St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News want to ensure readers stay updated. Between the time newspapers go to press each week and the time they are delivered (Wednesday for Le Sueur County and Thursday for St. Peter), certain stories and information may already be updated.
On the Herald and County News websites, you can find all the latest information on the pandemic, including the most recent numbers, the new statewide and local developments and orders, stories on the impact on local communities, information on closures, cancellations and postponements, and more.
See the latest local stories at www.stpeterherald.com and www.lesueurcountynews.com. Also, find all APG Southern Minn newspaper group articles related to the pandemic at www.southernminn.com/covid-19.