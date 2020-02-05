Austin stormed out to a big lead in the first period Wednesday against Waseca in the Section 1A playoffs in Austin and cruised to an 8-1 victory.
The third-seeded Packers (12-12) got three goals from Alexis Stich in the first period and ended the period with a 4-0 advantage.
That lead swelled to 6-0 before the sixth-seeded Bluejays (1-25) got a power-goal from Jayde Pederson to make it 6-1. Austin added two more goals in the third period for an 8-1 final.
The game marked the third meeting of the season between the teams. The Packers won the first meeting 14-5 and the second meeting 7-1.
Waseca outshot Austin 39-38 Wednesday but Shelby Davidson turned away 38 shots for the Packers.
Timothea Volker made 30 saves for the Bluejays, who killed four penalties, in the loss.
Waseca graduates Pederson, who set the school record for career points, and Haley Holtz.
The Packers move on to face second-seeded Faribault Saturday at 7 p.m. in Faribault.
Mankato West skates by Waseca in regular season finale
Sunshine Langworthy had three points Saturday for Mankato West in a 3-0 victory over Waseca in the regular season finale for both teams at Waseca Community Arena.
Molly Grundhoffer and Brooke Pockrandt scored in the first period for the Scarlets (11-14, 6-7 Big 9) with Langworthy assisting on both goals.
Langworthy added a goal of her own 45 seconds into the third period as Mankato West put the game out of reach.
The Scarlets held a 24-18 shots on goal advantage but the Bluejays (1-24, 1-13 Big South) killed off five power plays. Waseca finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
Timothea Volker made 21 saves in the loss for the Bluejays.
Austin pounces on Waseca
Austin pounced on Waseca in the first period Friday at Waseca Community Arena en route to a 7-1 victory.
The Packers (10-12, 7-11 Big 9) scored four times in the first period as the Bluejays struggled to get going initially.
“The first period we came out flat-footed and obviously they scored a lot of goals,” Waseca head coach Sarah Tollefson said. “That’s something we’ve been working on as a team to come out and play a full three periods, 51 minutes.”
Things improved in the final two periods for the Bluejays. They held Austin to one goal in the second period and just an 9-6 shot advantage after giving up 17 to the Packers in the first period.
After Austin went up 6-0 in the third period, Waseca (1-23, 1-13 Big South) got a goal from Jade Pederson with 2:49 left to play. The Packers tacked on a goal with 1:11 remaining.
“The last two periods I thought we stepped it up, especially the second period,” Tollefson said. “I think we were outplaying them. Shots were a lot closer. Overall, the game got better in the second and third period and it was like a 3-1 game after the first period.”
Austin finished with 27 shots for the game and one power-play goal in the first period. The Packers finished 1-for-7 on the power play. Waseca finished 15 shots on goal.
Timothea Volkmer made 20 saves for the Bluejays.
The 7-1 final was a turnaround from the first meeting where Austin won 14-5 Dec. 10 in Austin.
Jordyn McCormack scored three times for the Packers Friday and Kate Holtz added two goals. Cassidy Davidson and Peyton Squier also had goals.
Waseca shows improved defense in loss to New Ulm
Waseca surrendered a lot of shots last Thursday to New Ulm in a 6-1 loss at Waseca Community Arena but most of those shots came from outside areas and that’s something the Bluejays can build on.
Waseca (1-22, 1-13 Big South) allowed 50 shots to the Eagles (18-7, 14-0 Big South) who captured the conference title. For the majority of the game those shots did not come from dangerous spots on the ice. Instead, New Ulm scored three of its goals from the right point.
“Defensively, our forwards got better at getting up to their points and blocking shots and also off of the faceoff they were getting to their positions,” Bluejays head coach Sarah Tollefson said. “Our defense was able to keep them outside and attack the puck in the corner and get the two girls that were in front of the net.”
The Eagles grabbed a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period with Ally Steffensmeier scoring three times. Julia Helget had a power-play goal 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the game before Steffensmeier scored the next three. Alexa Steffl added a goal at 13:44 while New Ulm finished with a 19-3 shot advantage.
Waseca responded early in the second period when freshman Cecelia Huttemier’s shot to the short side of the net trickled through 1:37 into the period to make it a 5-1 game.
The Eagles added a goal at 8:23 when McKenna Strong’s shot from the point found the net. New Ulm finished with 13 shots in the period while the Bluejays had four.
Waseca finished the game with eight shots on goal while freshman goalie Timothea Volkmer turned away 44 for the Bluejays.
“She was staying out of her net and she was making the rebounds go to the corners, which is something we’ve been working on with her,” Tollefson said.