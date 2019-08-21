Northfield girls soccer is in for a number of changes.
First, the Raiders are under the direction of a new coach in Sebastian Burset. Second, they’ll be moving from Class A up to Class AA.
Still, those changes aren’t exactly monumental. Burset was the director of coaching for the Northfield Soccer Association, while one of his top assistants, Jorge Zuccolotto, was a long-time coach of the boys team, which made six state tournament appearances in Zuccolotto’s 10 years in charge.
And while Northfield will face greater competition in Class AA this year, the program has played in the highest division of Minnesota soccer in recent history.
“It’s going to be competitive,” Zuccolotto said. “We’ll make a competitive team, and we’ll be able to compete with anybody. At the end of the day, we want to be in the section final. That’s the goal, and then anything can happen.”
The Raiders graduate a 14-player senior class, which included a pair of all-conference players in forward Remy Soulak and midfielder Lily Hanlon, as well as honorable mention forward Lisette Salgado. One of those graduates, defender Siri Lindell, is back as an assistant coach for Northfield this year.
Northfield does also bring back a pair of all-conference players in senior defender Maddy Ims and senior midfielder Erin Morris, who Burset might move up into the left forward position this year as part of his 4-3-3 formation.
“She’s a good forward and she has speed,” Burset said. “She did really good during the summer. We tried her at forward a couple times and she did really good.”
Those returners are supplemented by all-conference honorable mention Sophie Roback, a senior midfielder, junior goalie Mariana Rosas-Arenas and junior forward Mya Wesling.
The early returns from preseason camp have been solid as well, Burset said, with a number of girls trying out who haven’t been part of the program before but are showing potential to contribute on the varsity level, although it’s still too early to make any definitive judgments either way.
“It was interesting to see how they stepped up and some of the younger kids,” Burset said. “Overall, we’re just working to figure out what’s going to be the best team and make it competitive.”
Last year’s record: 10-5-2
Last year’s finish: The Raiders snagged second in the Big 9 Conference before bowing out in the Section 2A quarterfinals with a 2-1 loss to Fairmont.
Major departures
Kate Adams
Lily Hanlon
Maddie Hessian
Rachel Leonard
Siri Lindell
Syd Mier
Sophie Nelson
Lisette Salgado
Remy Soulak
Grace Stadler
Important returners
Maddy Ims, senior, defender
Darcy Kornkven, senior, defender
Erin Morris, senior, forward
Grace Neuger, senior, midfielder
Sophie Roback, senior, midfielder
Celia Murphy-Pearson, junior, defender
Mariana Rosas-Arenas, junior, goalie
Mya Wesling, junior, forward