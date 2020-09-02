The Owatonna girls swimming and diving team closed the final gap compared to its season-opening meet last week, but ultimately came up short against Mankato West, 99-82.
“We swam well (and) tried a couple different events for the girls to see what they could do,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said. “They all swam very well tonight. We showed improvement from last week and that’s all we can do —keep working hard and stay healthy.”
Fresh off a performance against Rochester John Marshall on Aug. 27 in which she set another two school records, Logan Norrid won a pair of events on Tuesday night, clocking the fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (25.66) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:30.6). Norrid's two blue ribbon times — along with her part in the Huskies’ top finish in the 400-yard relay — accounted for 20 of Owatonna’s 82 total points.
OHS dominated the diving portion and hauled in another 12 team points by securing the first, second and fourth place positions. Margret Jacott led the way in first place with a 143.55 and was followed closely by Jayna Martin in second (143.47). Gabbie Poole came in fourth with 135 points.
Laken Meier won the 100 butterfly with a 1:09.7 and was also a part of Owatonna’s winning squad in the 400 relay, swimming in the second position and helping OHS clock a 4:17.48.
the Huskies' next meet is on Thursday against Rochester Mayo at 5 p.m.