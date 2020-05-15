When the U.S. Soccer Development Academy shuttered its doors April 15, citing financial downfalls due to coronavirus, high-level youth soccer clubs across the country were in limbo.
The league provided by the Development Academy housed the highest concentration of youth soccer talent across the country, and without its infrastructure, there was a worry that countless players — and perhaps an entire generation — might slip through the cracks.
That angst was officially eased Wednesday, when Major League Soccer announced it was opening the doors of its youth academy league to any and all former DA teams that were interested in joining. For Faribault’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s the decision to move all of its teams into this new league was a no brainer.
“They are set up to do this,” SSM Director of Boys Soccer and U-19 head coach Sean Bushéy said. “They have the motivation to keep growing the sport, so the investment is big and sincere and professional. That’s really where the excitement grows, because they are well invested to make it happen.”
Bushéy said all four of SSM’s boys team — U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 — will participate in the new league.
In addition to the youth academy teams for the active MLS clubs — including Minnesota United’s youth academy — the league will also include teams for the four soon-to-be MLS expansion teams, five United Soccer League youth academies and 60 non-affiliated youth academies, the category SSM falls into.
“We realized, No. 1, that we needed a competition for our teams to participate in,” MLS Executive Vice President of Competition and Player Relations Todd Durbin said. “And, No. 2, that it wasn’t just our teams that were affected, but it was a whole bunch of other teams and kids and families that were affected as well. We decided that in this crazy time that it made sense for us to just step forward and take a leadership role.”
While MLS is branding the league, Bushéy said the decision-making will be far from a dictatorship and added there’s already been collaboration between the MLS and non-MLS academies.
Second, he believes MLS can provide the resources and infrastructure necessary to facilitate successful youth development, while also not being concerned with the revenue stream it produces.
“They’re not in it to make money,” Bushéy said. “It’s not for profit. It’s not for status or ego. It’s only about developing players and creating the best environment for developing players.”
After temporarily being lost in the wilderness following the sudden closure of the Development Academy, it’s Bushéy’s belief that SSM, other youth academies and youth soccer as a whole have emerged on a path leading toward greater sustained success domestically and internationally in terms of player development.
“What can happen next with youth soccer is legitimately exciting,” Bushéy said. “We’ve made a tremendous amount of growth in the last decade in our sport, and certainly the development of youth players and the quality of youth players. Now, it’s time for that next evolutionary step and I count it as an exciting time.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.