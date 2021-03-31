The Class AA boys basketball state tournament began play Tuesday night with No. 3 Fergus Falls upsetting No. 2 Annandale, 47-44, on a banked in 3-point shot at the buzzer. The Otters (16-7) await the winner between No. 1 Waseca and No. 4 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in the state semifinals.
The Bluejays and Tigers faced off Thursday afternoon at Chanhassen High School, but unfortunately the game concluded after our publication deadline. We encourage our readers to visit southernminn.com to read our game report as well as information about any and all upcoming games.