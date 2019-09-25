Early voting/absentee ballots for the upcoming November 5, 2019 school district special election are available at the county auditor’s office until 5:00 p.m. on November 4.
The auditor’s office is located at 630 Florence Avenue, Owatonna and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The auditor's office will also be open on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for early voting.
Voters can vote early/absentee in person or by mail. They may also vote in person on Election Day at their polling place. Voters may look up their polling place information online by going to pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
More information about the school district special election can be found on the school district’s referendum website: www.owatonnaproud.org.
If you have any questions in regards to early/absentee voting, you may contact the county auditor’s office by calling 507-444-7410.