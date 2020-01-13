The Faribault Emeralds dance team returned to competition on Saturday at Lakeville South High School after a few weeks off, and the girls performed pretty well. Donning new costumes, the Emeralds placed second in the high kick competition and finished fourth in the jazz competition.
“It was our first competition with our new costumes and those looked great on the floor,” Emeralds coach Lisa Dahl said. “We did pretty well, placing second in the high kick. I felt that we performed in the range of okay to pretty good, because we did make a few mistakes.”
The Emeralds will look to correct those mistakes this week as they gear up for the Big 9 Conference meet in Austin on Saturday against teams from Austin, Albert Lea, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Winona.
“We have a lot to do to get ready for our Big 9 Conference meet this weekend, but we’re confident that we’ll be ready,” Dahl said. “There’s definitely some room for improvement. We’ve made a lot of changes to our routines over the last couple of weeks, and this past Saturday was actually our first time on the floor in a little while and I think it took a little bit to get the jitters out. It was a good run, but we want to do better, and we believe we can do better.”
Dahl said she felt pretty good about the team’s fourth place finish in the jazz competition, but she hopes they can place in the top 3 at the Big 9 meet.
“I think we can get into the top three in jazz, and hopefully we’ll be able to do that this weekend. We had some tough competition in jazz this last weekend, so I was okay with finishing fourth.”
Added Dahl, “The girls looked good on the floor with their new costumes and they also had a lot of energy and some nice high kicks, but we just have to improve in a few areas and eliminate our mistakes.”
Falcons wrestling finishes 5th at Stillwater Pony Stampede Duals
The Faribault wrestling team put its undefeated record to the test Saturday at the Stillwater Pony Stampede Duals. The Falcons nearly improved to 12-0 with a near-upset of Class AAA’s 10-ranked team, Coon Rapids, but the Cardinals came from behind to win by a score of 36-35.
The Falcons jumped out to a 19-0 lead with wins in the first four weight classes, highlighted by JT Hausen pinning Coon Rapids’ Jacob Benson-Vick in 1:22 in the 106-pound matchup and Isaac Yetzer pinning Isreal Madimba in 1:20 at 120.
But the Cardinals battled back, starting with Nick Lattery’s win in the 132-pound matchup. Riley Stoltz (138) gave Faribault another six points by pinning Johnny Soto in a five-minute battle to make the score 25-6, but the Falcons got only 10 more points after that: six from a Bryce Nolen win in the 152-pound matchup when he pinned Dalan Jones in 2:52, and four from Josh Oathoudt’s 9-1 major decision win over Zach Thomas in the 170-pound matchup.
Coon Rapids’ wrestlers pinned Faribault in the 145, 160 and 220-pound matchups, and the Cardinals also won narrow contests at 182 and 195. Jayden Van Vickle (182) edged Marcos Ramirez 11-7 in an overtime match, which cut Faribault’s lead to 35-21, but Cardinals’ wrestlers Eric Ramos (195) and Riley Hargrave (220) sealed the deal. Ramos edged Faribault’s Dylan Lippert in a 4-3 decision, while Hargrave pinned Gabe Shatskikha in 1:04.
That made the score 35-30, but the Falcons were open in the heavyweight category, which gave six points to Coon Rapids and allowed the Cardinals to eke out a 36-35 win.
The Falcons fared much better against St. Paul’s Highland Park, cruising to a 68-9 victory. They then rolled past Mahtomedi 51-27 to finish the duals in fifth place.
Faribault is now 13-1 on the season.
Ninth-ranked Eagles snap Falcons' 6-game winning streak
Entering Friday’s game at Rochester Lourdes, the Faribault girls hockey team was riding a six-game winning streak, having outscored its opponents by 18 in that span.
The Eagles weren’t daunted, however, as they blanked the Falcons 4-0 in Rochester on Friday evening.
Rochester Lourdes (11-7) went into the game ranked No. 9 in Class A, while Faribault had fallen out of the rankings after a one-week stint, when they were ranked No. 8 on Jan. 2. The Falcons hadn’t done anything to lose ranked status, aside from edging Austin 3-2 on Jan. 4 and crushing Albert Lea 11-1 three days later.
But a 15-win team falling out of the rankings just goes to show that there are a lot of strong teams in Class 1A. At 15-3 (and still 11-2 in the Big 9), the Falcons still have one of the best records in the state, as well as one of the highest win percentages, but they were unable to muster much offensively against the Eagles.
Friday’s win was only the 11th for Rochester Lourdes, and the Eagles are only four games above .500, but they’ve played an extremely tough schedule and Friday showed exactly why they’re deserving of a top 10 ranking after shutting down the Falcons.
The Falcons managed to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard in the first period, but the Eagles finally broke through in the second when they attempted 28 shots against Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner. Three of the Eagles’ shots snuck by, and they added a fourth goal eight minutes into the third period.
Faribault head coach Mike Dietsch had nothing but praise for Bohner after the game.
“Mikayla was outstanding in the net for us, stopping 56 of 60 shots,” Dietsch said.
The Eagles’ aggressiveness had the Falcons playing defense for most of the game. When it was all said and done, Faribault had only attempted 14 shots against the goal compared to 60 shots by Rochester Lourdes.
However, it’s worth noting that three of the Eagles’ goals came in power play situations when the Falcons weren’t at full-strength.
Up next: Things don’t get any easier for Faribault from here, as the Falcons are set to host Owatonna (9-5 overall, 9-1 Big 9) on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Falcons will be looking to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss to the Huskies back on Dec. 10, which was the last game Faribault had lost prior to Friday’s contest against Rochester Lourdes.
Owatonna is one of just two teams ahead of Faribault in the Big 9 Conference standings, with the other team being Northfield (12-5 overall, 9-0 Big 9).
Scarlets top Falcons 73-55 in boys basketball
Faribault’s boys basketball team is still looking for a way out of the Big 9 Conference's basement following a 73-55 loss at Mankato West Friday evening.
The Falcons (1-8 overall, 0-8 Big 9) were unable to capitalize on Abdi Abdullah’s strong performance; Abdullah had 18 points along with four assists, but the Faribault defense had trouble containing a balanced Mankato West offense, as four Scarlets reached double digits in points, including Martez Redeaux with 19, Mehki Collins with 16, Buom Jock with 15 and Louis Magers with 11.
Mankato West (5-7, 3-5 Big 9) picked up a much-needed win after blowing a 16-point lead at Northfield on Tuesday and ultimately losing 57-56 after the Raiders sunk a 3-pointer with just three seconds left in the game.
The Scarlets took advantage of a struggling Faribault team that’s averaging fewer than 50 points a game. Abdullah had a solid game for the Falcons, but the only other Faribault player to record double digits in points Friday was co-captain Evan Larson, who finished with 12. John Palmer and Nick Ehlers each scored seven, but the Falcons were already down by 12 at the intermission and were unable to generate the offense required to chase down the Scarlet Knights in the second half.
The Falcons are back home Tuesday evening for a game against Northfield (3-9, 2-6 Big 9).
Falcons can't keep pace with Mankato West
The Faribault girls basketball team's search for its first win continues after Friday’s home loss to Mankato West. The Scarlets had little trouble against the Falcons’ struggling defense, as Mankato West won comfortably by a score of 75-47.
The biggest highlight for the Scarlets was when Holly Wiste joined Mankato West’s 1,000-point club.
The Falcons (0-13 overall, 0-11 Big 9) simply didn’t have an answer for Wiste or the rest of the Scarlet Knights. Isabel Herda had a nice game with 11 points and Maryn Hart scored 10, but the Falcons were overmatched against one of the Big 9’s top teams.
Rounding out the scoring for the Falcons were Otaifo Esenabhalu with eight points, Ellie Hunt with five points, Kylie Petricka with five points, Meghan Swanson with four points, Kelsie Demars with two points and Olivia Bauer with two points.
With the win, Mankato West (10-3 overall, 8-2 Big 9) kept pace with Big 9 leader Red Wing (13-1, 9-1 Big 9), which defeated Albert Lea Friday evening, and gained a game on Austin (12-3, 9-2 Big 9), which was upset at home by Northfield (3-9, 3-6 Big 9).
Faribault is set to host Northfield on Tuesday evening.