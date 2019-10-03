MANKATO — Every October, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Inc. (CADA) joins partners, supporters, and allies across the state and country to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
CADA’s mission is to provide safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and shelter. CADA is a nonprofit organization serving a nine-county region in south-central Minnesota, including Waseca County. CADA has four major programs: emergency shelter, community advocacy, supervised parenting time and exchange centers, and education programs.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time to mourn those who have died because of domestic violence and celebrate those who have survived. Every October, communities have the opportunity to take a stand against domestic violence.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is important because it’s a time to talk about the issue. The unfortunate reality is that we all know people impacted by domestic violence. We want to invite everyone in our community to take time this month and think about how they can be a part of the solution,” said Jason Mack, Executive Director at CADA.
According to The Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women (MCBW), in 2018, there were a total of 14 victims of domestic-related homicide. Ten people were killed by their current or former partners, nine of whom identified as women. Other victims were friends or family members murdered in domestic violence-related situations. In 2018 alone, CADA served over 2,000 victims of domestic and sexual violence. Last year, 125 women and 101 children stayed in CADA’s emergency shelter.
During October, CADA will have displays at local libraries. Additionally, CADA will encourage people in the community to wear purple ribbons throughout the month. Businesses can get ribbons at their locations by contacting CADA.
For more information, visit: www.cadamn.org