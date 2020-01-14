Raiders knock off Class AAA No. 5 Austin
This type of day was coming, Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy never doubted that. It was more a matter of the when and the where for the Raiders, who up until Friday night had yet to fully click under their first-year coach.
That changed during Friday’s 67-56 win at Austin, which is ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, had lost only once to a Big 9 Conference team entering the game and was coming off a 42-34 victory against Class AAA No. 6 Red Wing.
“This was a huge win for us,” Eddy said. “The girls have been working really hard and we’ve had great practices the second part of this week. They deserved to have a game come together the way this one did. It’s a huge win, and mostly it was just the way that we played.”
The style of play Friday night was collective. Northfield (3-10, 3-7 Big 9) shared the ball better than it had all season and joined together on the defensive end to stifle a Packer attack that was averaging 65 points a game entering the night.
More impressive, though, might have been the offense for the Raiders, which finished with the third most points Austin (12-3, 9-2) has allowed this season and was the most Northfield has scored since a season-opening 68-63 win at Winona. The Packers, additionally, had been allowing only 48 points a game.
“We just played a really great team game and brought a ton of energy to the defensive end and made a lot of good decisions on the offensive end,” Eddy said. “We played really well together as a team and it helped that we shot the ball pretty well. Annika Richardson was really good. We caught Austin on kind of an off shooting night, which always helps.”
Richardson, a junior, finished with a team-high 31 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Emma Hodapp finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, junior Adrienne Whitson paired 12 points with seven rebounds and sophomore Samantha Ims helped keep Austin at arm’s length in the second half by draining nine of her 10 attempts from the free throw line.
The win stops a nine-game losing streak for the Raiders.
Eddy said he hopes this provides a launching pad for his team entering the second half of the season, which will continue Tuesday evening at Faribault (0-13, 0-11).
“I’ve said it to you and I’ve said it to the team many times, that I knew this team — it was going to click at some point,” Eddy said. “We were going to figure out some of the things we’ve been struggling with and we rebounded the ball really well tonight, which has been a problem for us, and we defended with a lot of energy. The key again to me was how well we shared the basketball. We made the right decisions with the ball, nobody was forcing up bad shots, which also really helps with keeping our turnovers down.”
Northfield wrestling sweeps quadrangular
With the help of seven wrestlers that finished perfect on the day, the Northfield wrestling team swept a quadrangular Saturday at Henry Sibley High School that also included Lakeville North and Goodhue.
Jake Messner (120-pound weight class), Sam Holman (132), Drew Woodley (138/145), Gavin Anderson (138/145), Jayce Barron (160), David Tonjum (220) and Nick Lopez (285) all finished 2-0 to help Northfield top Lakeville North 49-17, surge past Henry Sibley 57-14 and trounce Goodhue 60-18.
The fifth-ranked Raiders will next travel Tuesday to take on Belle Plaine and Class AA No. 9 Scott West.
Nordi ski pivots to sprint event
After section coaches decided they couldn’t guarantee quality race conditions Saturday afternoon at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley for the Section 1 True Team meet, a South Suburban Conference sprint tournament broke out instead.
Starting with individual sprint qualifier races, the top 24 times were sorted into four quarterfinal heats of six, with the top two racers from each heat moving on to the semifinal along with the next four fastest times. In the semifinals, the top two from each race as well as the next two fastest times advanced to the finals, while the remaining six racers battled in a consolation final.
On the girls side, the pair of Caroline Peterson and Katie Schroeer finished first and second in their quarterfinal before being seeded into the same semifinal. Peterson finished second to qualify for the championship final, while Schroeer eventually won the consolation final to finish in seventh overall.
In the championship final, Peterson was narrowly edged by Lakeville’s Grete Engles.
“Caroline positioned herself well in the final and was in 2nd place coming into the final stretch behind Grete Engles of Lakeville,” Northfield coach Craig Cardinal said. “She pulled up even with Engles but couldn’t quite answer the Lakeville skiers finishing surge and she came in second by mere inches.”
In the boys tournament, Martin Brice, Sam Folland and Lucas Ailabouni all qualified for the quarterfinals, while Brice was able to qualify for the semifinals. Folland missed qualifying for the semifinals by one spot, ending the day in 13th.
Brice, meanwhile, eventually moved to the consolation final, where he finished third to earn ninth place overall.
Raider girls hockey zapped by Zephyrs
Despite taking a two-goal lead in the second period, the Northfield girls hockey team was unable to hold on Saturday afternoon outside the North Dale Recreation Center in St. Paul, where it ultimately lost 4-2 against Class A No. 10 Mahtomedi.
Freshman Ava Stanchina started the scoring 1 minute, 59 seconds into the second period, before junior forward Jessica Boland upped the Northfield advantage to 2-0 8:13 into the period. The Zephyrs tied the score to enter the third period, though, and scored the go-ahead goal 4:03 into the final frame. An empty-net goal with a second remaining sealed the result.
Next up, Northfield will host Section 1AA foe Dodge County on Thursday night at the Northfield Ice Arena.