Illness plagues Falcons in loss to Mankato East
The Mankato East Cougars hosted the Faribault Falcons in a Big 9 Conference girls basketball clash on Friday, and the Cougars took advantage of a struggling Falcons team – with a depleted roster, no less – in a lopsided 64-25 victory.
The Falcons (0-9 overall, 0-8 Big 9) were short two starters due to illness, and the result was their lowest point total of the season so far, as the remaining roster was unable to pick up the slack against the Cougars (5-5 overall, 5-4 Big 9).
Still, Faribault head coach Patrick Garcia chose to find a silver lining.
“We had a pretty slow start to our game. Our shots didn’t fall, which is unfortunate, since we did outshoot our opponent with a total of 56 attempts to their 49 attempts. With two starters out, it gave the opportunity for our underclassmen to see more varsity time.”
Freshman Otaifo Esenabhalu led the team with seven points and also pulled down nine rebounds. Evy Vettrus and Mary Hart scored four points each, and Vettrus added two assists while Hart secured four rebounds.
Meghan Swanson finished with six rebounds and Kylie Petricka and Isabel Herda each had four.
Cardinals’ struggles continue at Hayfield tournament
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team played one really good half of basketball in a weekend tournament in Hayfield, against the Hayfield Vikings, no less. But the Cardinals couldn’t keep things going throughout the rest of the tournament.
BA held a slim 35-34 lead at halftime, but the Cardinals collapsed in the second half, as Hayfield outscored them 51-21 down the stretch and won 85-56.
The Cardinals’ struggles continued in their second game of the tournament on Saturday when they got blasted 81-44 by the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics.
Kade Robb had a breakout game against Hayfield with a season-high 17 points. JJ Malecha added 13 and Jack Jandro scored 12, but the Cardinals sputtered on defense and simply couldn’t keep pace with the Vikings in the second half.
“We played a great first half and did a much better job with our offense,” BA head coach Melissa Hager said. “I liked our scoring spread and that we got more inside looks. We are definitely improving and are still working towards putting a whole game together.”
BA dropped to 0-8 after its loss to Lyle-Pacelli on Saturday. The Cardinals will again try for their first win when they play at Mankato Loyola on Friday.
WEM girls basketball tops TCU, improves to 10-0
The WEM Buccaneers finished 2019 on a high note by beating the Tri-City United Titans 56-44 on Saturday to win the TCU holiday tournament. The Bucs had previously defeated GFW on Friday, and their win over TCU boosted their record to 10-0.
“The girls played hard, and I was happy with our effort on both ends of the floor,” WEM head coach Ty Kaus said. “We missed some easy opportunities early and left too many points at the free throw line in the first half but other than that we played pretty well offensively.”
The Bucs were pretty solid on defense as well, although they gave up 17 offensive rebounds to the Titans and allowed 10 second chance points.
Most of that damage was done early in the game, however, as the Titans managed only a few offensive rebounds after halftime.
“We did a much better job of not allowing as many second chances in the second half,” continued Kaus. “Any time you hold a team to 23% shooting you have to be doing something right on the defensive end.”
Kylie Pittmann had a strong game for the Bucs with 17 points, and she was followed closely by Toryn Richards with 16 points and Brielle Bartelt with 15. Pittman also finished with four steals, while Trista Hering led the team with 11 rebounds.
Added Kaus, “It was nice to see the balance we had from Kylie, Toryn and Brielle, but we got great contributions from everyone on the floor.”
K-W girls rout Lyle-Pacelli but fall to Blooming Prairie on a buzzer-beater
The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was in Hayfield on Friday and Saturday, first for a game against Lyle-Pacelli and then for a game against Blooming Prairie. The games were part of the Hayfield Holiday tournament, a 4-team tournament that also included the home team, the Hayfield Vikings.
The Knights cruised past Lyle-Pacelli 55-38 on Friday evening to set themselves up to face Blooming Prairie in the championship on Saturday. K-W nearly came out on top in the championship contest, but unfortunately Blooming Prairie’s Julia Worke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just a couple seconds remaining in the game, allowing the Awesome Blossoms to take the championship in a 47-46 score.
Blooming Prairie had defeated Hayfield in similar fashion on Friday, and on Saturday the Knights found themselves victim to a hard to swallow final shot.
Still, the Knights (4-7 overall) can take solace in the fact that they took a really good Blooming Prairie team to the wire. The Awesome Blossoms (6-1 overall) trailed 29-20 at halftime, and needed every last second to pull out the win against K-W.
While the outcome obviously wasn’t what the Knights wanted, they had a pretty solid weekend overall. K-W looked particularly sharp in Friday evening’s game against the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics. Riley Dummer paced the Knights with 14 points, followed by Megan Mattson with 12. Tessa Erlandson and Madi Luebke each chipped in seven and Nora Woock had a nice game with six points.
The Awesome Blossoms did a better job of limiting the Knights on offense. Mattson and Julianna Boyum had strong games, with 18 points and 17 points respectively, but the rest of the Knights couldn’t muster much against the Blooming Prairie defense.