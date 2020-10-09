Volleyball
The base is apparent for the Faribault volleyball team after Thursday’s 25-22, 27-25, 17-25, 25-21 season-opening loss at Rochester Mayo.
Against one of the consistently better teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Falcons showed they were more than capable of punching at that weight. What comes next, is smoothing out some of the edges of that base.
“Tonight for us it was just errors,” Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said. “Mental errors at the end of games and service errors and just little things that can be fine tuned. This is probably the best we’ve played Mayo in my history of coaching, but we should have closed out the first game but collapsed at the end and let them come back.”
After falling behind early in the second set, Faribault stormed back but was unable to fully overtake Rochester Mayo. Following a dominant third set, the Falcons lost the fourth set on a miscommunication at the net.
“Not how you want to end a volleyball game, but fortunately it’s the first game of the season, so I think we have a ton of potential and a ton of talent,” Lane said. “We have five seniors on this team and four of them are veteran starters for us in the program. We have the potential.”
Those seniors played large roles Thursday night. Payton Evenstad slammed a team-high 13 kills to go along with 17 assists and 14 digs, while Bennett Wolff roamed all over the court to accumulate nine kills, a team-high four blocks, 12 assists and six digs.
“Bennett Wolf, my senior setter, ended the night hitting almost .400, so she had nine kills and only two errors,” Lane said. “She has an extremely tough job on the court. On the back row she’s a setter so she’s constantly moving and touching the ball on every play, and then in the front row she’s a middle, so constantly moving and jabbing and Mayo has a fantastic middle hitter that jump an arms length above the net.”
Next up, Faribault will have an opportunity to apply some finishing touches at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Albert Lea.
Girls swim and dive
vs. Mankato West
In the final dual meet of the season, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team picked up five event wins in a 96-82 loss against Mankato West.
Abby Larson won twice in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Verity-Wray Raabolle added a pair of wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Miller Munoz soared to first in the 1-meter diving for the other win for the Falcons.
Looking forward, Faribault will compete next Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Big 9 Conference Championships, which will also be contested virtually.
“We had a very good meet last night with a lot of time drops,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “We had some season-best times from the girls. Some have just started their taper and some will start their taper (Friday). We’re looking for good things to come with we hit the Big Nine virtual meet next Saturday. All the girls need now is to get a little rest and start preparing mentally for the Big 9 meet.”
Girls tennis at Winona
The Faribault girls tennis team lost Thursday to end its season, but picked up a couple of points in a 5-2 defeat at Winona in the consolation bracket of the Section 1AA tournament.
The first point for the Falcons came via senior Kylie Petricka, who won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
“Kylie Petricka played a good match at No. 1 Singles controlling much of the match,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “She did well to vary her intensity and aggressiveness while moving the ball around the court well.”
Faribault’s other point was courtesy of Linsday Rauenhorst, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
“Lindsay Rauenhorst played another great match today,” Anderson said. “She started out strong and never looked back. She served well today and was in control of the entire match with well hit groundstrokes and great ball movement. Today was a well-deserved win for Lindsay.”
In the other singles matches, Stacie Petricka and Hailey Reuvers both lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley fell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein lost 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 2 position and Nell Gibbs and Kristy Paramo faltered 7-6 (12-10) 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
“Nell Gibbs and Kristy Paramo teamed up for the first time and also had a great first set,” Anderson said. “They did well as a team to cover their court and also had well placed shots during the set keeping many of the balls deep in their opponents court. Both teams swapped the lead several times throughout the match ultimately tying the first set at 6-6. They play a 7 point tie-breaker to decide the match. After trading points for most of the tie-breaker, Winona finally held on and won 12-10.
“There was a lot of good tennis played today and I was very pleased how the Faribault players improved over the season,” Anderson added.