ROCHESTER — MnDOT snowplows were out on southeast Minnesota state highways Friday and will be through the weekend as snow is forecast for the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeast Minnesota. Motorists will encounter accumulating snow, a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain and areas of blowing and drifting snow through Saturday. The National Weather Service forecasta total snowfall of 4 to 6 inches is likely with 8 inches in some areas. The heaviest snow is expected north of Interstate 90.
“Our equipment and snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are ready,” said Tim Zierden, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 West. “Motorists can do their part by being aware of conditions to make smart decisions about their travel.”
MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:
• Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on their trip to get current road conditions.
• Turn on their headlights and wear their seat belt.
• Turn off the cruise control.
• Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.
• Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.
• Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.
• Never drive into a snow cloud.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.
For real-time traffic and winter travel information in Minnesota, a view of traffic cameras, snowplow cams and weather warnings, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.