Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
March 4 — Seashore tuna casserole, mixed green salad, tomato wedge, roll and mixed fruit cup. Music by Andy Speikers
March 5 — Vegetable beef barley soup, crackers, beef salad sandwich, five cup fruit salad and peanut butter brownie
March 6 — Kielbasa (Alt: baked fish), baked potato, carrots and applesauce cake. Music by 'The Chets'
March 9 — Meat loaf, mashed potatoes/marg, stewed tomatoes and cookie/bar
March 10 —Goulash, tossed salad, p/a rings/cottage cheese, French bread and oatmeal chocolate chip bar. Music by Herb Sellner
March 11 — BBQ pork loin, baked potato, calico beans and grapes