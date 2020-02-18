In this April 13, 2010 file photo, Kerry Lewis, left, leans into his lawyer Paul Mones after the verdict against the Boy Scouts of America was announced in a sexual abuse case in Portland, Ore. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits. The filing Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on. "There are a lot of very angry, resentful men out there who will not allow the Boy Scouts to get away without saying what all their assets are," said lawyer Paul Mones, who represents numerous clients suing the BSA. "They want no stone unturned." (AP)