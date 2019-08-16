Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten catches the ball from a passing machine at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams meet on Saturday in Honolulu, a place that used to be a regular NFL stop for the Pro Bowl. The first exhibition game in Hawaii since 1976 also figures to be Witten’s return after a year in retirement as a broadcaster. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)