To the editor:
It is very hard to understand some of our president’s rhetoric.
It is also very hard to understand the obsessive and paranoid hatred that the radicals have for our president, going to great lengths of deception and cruel rhetoric to try to fram him, and scapegoating him for every ridiculous thing. This is ongoing, relentless scheming, violent riots and continuous hateful rhetoric to bring him down. This is not normal behavior and it is obvious that they have created this atmosphere. They own it.
It is sometimes hard to be discerning, to know whether we are being compassionate or whether we are capitulating. We have tried to love these people by giving them what they want, trying to understand and tolerate their ways, which we believe to be perverse and immoral. It does not seem to have helped them and has opened a Pandora’s box.
The LGBT group is one of the most powerful political groups in America, although they comprise only 2% to 4% of the population, changing our culture and going after anyone that doesn’t agree with them. The House of Representatives has already passed the Equality Act, and if they win this election, this will be passed and go into effect, giving them permission to come after the churches, and possibly ending women’s competitive sports.
Even if we got a good Democratic president, these radicals will not let him do what is right. He will have to do what they want. This is a spiritual war and has to be seen as such. Our president is standing up for Christian values. Incidentally, what kind of racism or supremacy is killing babies in the womb and even after birth? It is obviously discrimination.
Reading the Old Testament prophets, we get an idea where our country is at and what God thinks about it. When the people repented, God relented and gave them another chance. How many chances are we going to get. One great pastor thinks we are in the stage of apathy, coming from dependence, going to bondage.
We need to repent and get back to God’s values and Holy Spirit power. At this time, our best chance for that is with our president, imperfect as he is.
Eunice Folland
Owatonna