TUESDAY FEB. 9

Boys basketball

Blooming Prairie at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Hayfield at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

KW at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Northfield at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Faribault at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Austin at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m.

Mankato West at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

Owatonna at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Austin, Mankato West at Owatonna (non conference), 5 p.m.

Albert Lea, Winona at Faribault (non conference), 5:30 p.m.

WEM/JWP, Le Sueur-Henderson at Waseca, 5 p.m.

NRHEG, Sibley East at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Boys basketball

Medford at Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey

Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Owatonna at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Mankato East at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Faribault at Northfield, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Wrestling

Farmington, Rochester Mayo at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Westfield at United South Central, 7 p.m.

WEM/JWP, Goodhue at Medford, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Boys basketball

Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

WEM at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

USC at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Owatonna at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at WEM, 7:15 p.m.

Maple River at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Hayfield at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at USC, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Westfield at Grand Meadow, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Dance

Northfield, Faribault at Owatonna, 1 p.m.

