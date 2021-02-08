TUESDAY FEB. 9
Boys basketball
Blooming Prairie at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Hayfield at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
KW at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Northfield at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
WEM at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Faribault at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Austin at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Faribault at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m.
Mankato West at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Owatonna at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Austin, Mankato West at Owatonna (non conference), 5 p.m.
Albert Lea, Winona at Faribault (non conference), 5:30 p.m.
WEM/JWP, Le Sueur-Henderson at Waseca, 5 p.m.
NRHEG, Sibley East at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Boys basketball
Medford at Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey
Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Owatonna at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Girls hockey
Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving
Mankato East at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Faribault at Northfield, 6 p.m. (virtual)
Wrestling
Farmington, Rochester Mayo at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Westfield at United South Central, 7 p.m.
WEM/JWP, Goodhue at Medford, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Boys basketball
Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
WEM at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
USC at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Owatonna at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Maple River at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Hayfield at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at USC, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Westfield at Grand Meadow, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Dance
Northfield, Faribault at Owatonna, 1 p.m.