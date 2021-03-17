THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Boys basketball
Waseca 71, St. James Area 41
No additional information was available at time of publication.
Girls basketball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 73, JWP 56
No additional information was available at time of publication.
Waseca 69, NRHEG 45
The Panthers were unable to keep pace with the Bluejays Thursday night, who have won their last three contests by doulbe-digits.
“We played one of our best halves of basketball in our first half tonight. We competed with one of the top teams in the [section],” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “The second half we struggled spreading out our offense and making a basket. Waseca has a couple of tough and tall inside players. The goal was to keep them from dominating inside but Waseca had a couple of girls hit some big outside shots.”
Faith Nielsen once again led NRHEG in scoring with 17 points. Erin Jacobson (13), Rhys Martin (6), Sidney Schultz (5), Kendall Johnson (3), and Hallie Schultz (1) also score.
Brittany Draeger continued her hot shooting, leading Waseca with 20 points. Camryn McQuery (12), Melady Renteria (11), Kloe Wadd (9), Gabby Rodriguez (9), and Sam Azure (8) also scored.
Boys hockey
Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 4 OT
The Bluejays lost in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, falling to the Eagles in overtime. Waseca has had three games go to overtime, all of them finishing with a score of 5-4; they’re 1-2 in such games.
Kyle Ahlschlager scored two of the Bluejays’ goals with Leo Harguth and Brendan Brown adding one of their own. Charlie Huttemier led the team in points with his three assists.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Boys basketball
Waseca 70, Marshall 45
The Bluejays wrapped up their regular season by defeating the Tigers (15-3) for the third time this season to claim their fifth Big South Conference title since 2015. Waseca will enter the playoffs with a 16-1 record and the number one seed in Section 1AA.
Andrew Morgan and Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 18 points and 11 rebounds and 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists, respectively. Kyreese Willingham added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Hoehn (12; three 3-pointers), Matt Seberson (6), Ty Below (3), and Tave Ball (2) also scored.
Waseca opens their playoff run on Thursday against JWP (4-12).
WEM 67, NRHEG 49
The Panthers were awarded the sixth seed in the Section 2AA postseason tournament following their loss to the Buccaneers (8-8) last Friday. NRHEG finished the regular season with a record of 5-12.
Daxter Lee led all Pather scorers with 18 points. Porter Peterson (9), Ashton Johnson (9), Kordell Schlaak (7), Jack Olson (4), and Benjamin Schoenrock 2 also scored.
NRHEG will face off against Maple River (17-1) on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Waseca 64, Windom 63
The Bluejays won their fourth-straight game Friday night, defeating the Eagles in the annual Big South Crossover game in dramatic fashion. A steal by Gabby Rodriguez — who also came up with a big steal to end the first half — sealed the victory for Waseca.
“Gabby does what Gabby does and what Gabby does helps us,” coach Joan Conway said after the game. “You’re not going to look at her line and see a lot of points, but whether she has zero or 10, she’s still put her print on the game.” Rodriguez finished the game with six points.
Brittany Draeger posted her fourth-straight 20-point performance, leading the Bluejays with 21 points. Melady Renteria (11) and Camryn McQuery (10) also scored in double-figures.
WEM 86, NRHEG 43
The Buccaneers (15-3) made quick work of the Panthers (5-13), defeating them soundly Friday night.
Sydney Schultz led NRHEG with 11 points. Sophie Stork (10), Faith Nielsen (5), Hallie Schultz (5), Erin Jacobson (5), Kendall Johnson (4), and Andy Briggs (3) also scored for the Panthers.
Girls hockey
Mankato West 9, Waseca 2
Madelyn Malecha and Emma Keith scored their third and first goals of the season, respectively, during the Bluejays loss to the Scarlett’s Friday night.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Boys hockey
Dodge County 4, Waseca 0
The Bluejays fell to the Wildcats over the weekend in a matchup that pitted Minnesota’s top two goal scorers against one another. Brody Lamb added to his total, scoring one goal to finish the regular season with 34; this is five more than Waseca’s Kyle Ahlschlager who did not score during the match, but remained in second place.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
Girls Hockey
Austin 10, Waseca 1
The Bluejays’ season came to a close Tuesday night with their loss to the Packers. Jacklynn Jevning scored her second goal of the season a little over midway through the second period.
Wrestling
WEM/JWP
The Grizzlies will be represented at Saturday’s regional state qualifier in Windom by Carson Petry, who advanced to Tuesday’s third-place match in the 106-pound weight class.
If a wrestler advanced to the section championship or the third-place match, they were eligible to move on to Saturday, when those four are put in a bracket with the top four wrestlers from Section 3A. Two individuals per weight class advance from the regional state qualifier to the state tournament.
Petry won by a major decision in the quarterfinal, lost by a major decision in the semifinal and then won a 7-2 decision in the consolation semifinal to secure his advancement to Saturday.
NRHEG
The Panthers are sending four wrestlers to the regional individual state qualifier this coming Saturday. Nikolas Petsinger (126), Thor Routh (152), Ralph Roesler (182), and Makota Misgen (285) all reached the third place match in their respective weight classes Tuesday night to clinch their shot to earn a state tournament birth.