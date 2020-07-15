Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG WITH PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH SUNRISE... FOG HAD FORMED PRIOR TO MIDNIGHT ACROSS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. SINCE MIDNIGHT, FOG HAD CONTINUED TO EXPAND AND LOCALIZED DENSE FOG HAS FORMED. THROUGH SUNRISE, AREAS OF FOG, LOCALLY DENSE AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR IN RIVER VALLEYS, AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS. PLEASE BE AWARE OF THE FOG WHEN DRIVING THIS MORNING, AND SLOW DOWN. DENSE FOG CAN APPEAR QUICKLY.