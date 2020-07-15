David Wetzstein and his family celebrated his 80th birthday at the Hubbell House on July 9. Happy birthday, David, and celebrate many more.
Jon and Julie Broin noted a Fourth of July Fish Fry at their home on Saturday night. Thanks to Brennen’s catch of 62 fish on Cass Lake last summer, and Bob’s ice fishing catch from this winter, there was enough fish for everyone. Maggie’s calico beans, Rogar’s jalapeno beans, Dave’s signature coleslaw and Bob’s pickles and salsa added to the meal. It was plenty warm that evening so no one minded “social distancing.” Hopefully next week’s trip to Cass Lake will supply the fish for next year’s party. A special shout out to Ricky and Cuds for their expert filleting, Bob for the prep of the fish and “Triple Don” for the frying. Great job guys.
My nephew, Brandon, texted me from Las Vegas this week to check on how I’m enjoying retirement.
We talked about lots of things, including gardening. Now that he and his wife, Auntonya, have their own house, they are going to try to grow a vegetable garden this year, and see what will grow in the hot Las Vegas climate. So far, so good, but they are having to water their plants at least twice a day, but are hoping for a good crop. Bob’s green beans have been going crazy the last two weeks. I canned four pints of spicy pickled beans on Sunday, so we’ll see how they turn out. It’s a good way to use up some beans, but it’s also kind of a putzy job, but I got it done!
News from Moland Church — We are still waiting to see if CashWise Foods will be opening their food stand in July/August. On July 19, Pastor Jim Rushton will be with us for Worship as well as Holy Communion. On Saturday, July 25 we will have a Family Night at the church, beginning around 3 p.m. Bring yard games and board games in case the bugs are bad. We’ll have a Worship service at 5 p.m. followed by a potluck and more games if people are interested, and even a bonfire if we want.
Therefore, there will be no church services on Sunday, July 26. Looking ahead into August, we are planning Family Camping at church on Saturday, Aug. 22, with no church service on Aug. 23.
Last Sunday, Brennen and Maggie invited Julie, Todd, Kelly, Emily, Matt and Chase for a day of boating on Lake Byllesby. It was a beautiful day to be on the lake and in the water. Thanks for the fun day.
We’ll be sure to do it again this summer.
On Friday, Helen and I spent the day running around in the cities. With masks in hand, we went to The Missouri Mouse, which is a favorite antique store to visit in St. Paul, and, of course, we both found things we didn’t know we needed. We did a little more shopping in Woodbury, and had lunch at The Tavern. It was a fun way to spend a beautiful summer day.
Julie and Maggie helped Madrox celebrate his 14th birthday on Saturday at his Grandpa and Grandma Wagner’s home. Birthday cupcakes, dirt bike rides and even a safari were included in the celebration.
Thanks to Steve and Kim for hosting the party, and Happy Birthday, Madrox.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.