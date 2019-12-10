OWATONNA — With Christmas right around the corner, the United Way of Steele County is nearing the end of its annual campaign and local nonprofit organizations are counting on the United Way to meet its fundraising goal. Community members and local businesses have donated $693,178 to date, but that is still a long way from the $800,000 necessary to meet the growing need for services in 2020.
The UWSC funds twenty-seven local programs that strengthen families, assist community members to meet their basic needs, increase access to healthcare and affordable prescription medications, give seniors and disabled resident the support they need to live independent lives and youth the tools the require to succeed.
“United Way is able to sustain a safety net of direct services in our community, and respond to crises as well as prepare our children for the future and help seniors to age in place because of the generosity of our community,” said Kim Schaufenbuel, United Way President. “Citizens and local businesses are heroes to the children, moms and dads, grandparents, and workers of Steele County aided through United Way programs.”
In 2018, forty percent of Steele County residents seeking services needed help with basic needs: 4110 needed food and clothing, 284 experienced housing insecurity, and 945 received help or advocacy for domestic violence or child abuse. An additional 2669 children received safety and success services. Over 1789 senior citizens received meals or help needed to stay at home.
United Way of Steele County is the only organization providing funding for direct human services to local nonprofit organizations. Agencies with programs being funded in 2020 are: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Blooming Prairie Youth Club, Cedar Valley Services, Children’s Remedial Fund, Crisis Resource Center, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Free Clinic of Steele County, Healthy Seniors, Let’s Smile, SEMCAC, South Central Human Relations Center, SMRLS – Southern MN Regional Legal Services, Steele County Food Shelf, Steele County Clothesline, Steele County Transitional Housing and Workforce Development, Inc.
Additionally, special programming partners include: Tiger Club of the Medford School District for Afterschool Care Scholarships, Steele County Clothesline for Boots to Work, Exchange Club Center for Family Unity for Incent to Save. and SMART for Preschool Transportation.
The mission of the United Way of Steele County is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. This year’s goal of $800,000 will fund 273 critically needed programs operated by local nonprofit agencies. To make a contribution go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org, mail a check or pledge to United Way, 1850 Austin Rd, Ste. 103., Owatonna, MN 55060, or text UWSC to 40403.