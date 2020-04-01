After being one of the first counties in south central Minnesota to see a case of COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases has stagnated over the last week and a half.
The third confirmed case in the county was reported on March 21, and the Minnesota Department of Health hasn’t reported any more since. But statewide, the numbers continue to rise. The April 1 report indicated 689 cases had been confirmed statewide, including 17 deaths, 27 still in intensive care, while 342 patients had made full recoveries.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County has had a spike, hitting 15 cases in Tuesday’s report, though the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has four confirmed cases; Steele County six; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County four; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County nine; and Scott County 10.
A stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz is in effect statewide, as leaders hope to slow the spread of coronavirus and allow health care facilities more time to prepare for a potential peak. Walz said that peak was expected to hit in early May without preventative measure, but social distancing could help move it to late May or even June. That provides precious weeks for hospitals to get more spaces ready, more supplies on hand and more staff trained.
Local hospitals and clinics, like River’s Edge in St. Peter, Ridgeview in Le Sueur, Mayo and more, agreed with the measure and stressed the importance that residence take action in their daily lives to lessen impact.
Meanwhile, the local business economy is changing rapidly. St. Peter non-essential businesses are mostly closed, including shops in the downtown. Many owners are trying to get creative to keep some kind of revenue flowing in during the pandemic. The city of St. Peter just established a micro loan program that leaders hope will help those business through any hardships.
Kids are at home, as school districts across the state move to distance learning. Schools hope that curriculum can still be delivered efficiently, as this new and unique time challenges us all.