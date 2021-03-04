UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East's player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women's basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.
Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.
She was the conference's freshman of the week eight times and the player of the week twice.
Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East's coach of the year after leading the Huskies to a 21-1 record, including 18-0 in league play. UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East.
At Hopkins High School in Minnesota, Bueckers was the 2019-20 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, a three-time Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year award-winner, won the 2019 Class AAAA state championship and was set to play in the 2020 state title game before the tournament was cancelled.