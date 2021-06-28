The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Saturday, July 3
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
City of Northfield Fireworks Show• 10 to 10 p.m., Northfield Middle School, 2200 Division St. S. Viewing spots available at Northfield Middle School parking lot and south fields, Tyler Park of fields north of Jefferson Parkway. While going to or watching the Northfield fireworks display, do not block roads, streets, sidewalks, trails or driveways.
Sunday, July 4
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Monday, July 5
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, July 6
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Gardens of Castle Rock, 26601 Chippendale Ave., Northfield. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, July 7
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Books & Stars: Patchouli & Terra Guitarra• 6 p.m., Way Park, 720 1st St. West, Northfield. Come early at 5:30 for storytime and the Northfield Public Library Bookmobile. Rain location: Northfield High School auditorium.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.