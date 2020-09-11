The Owatonna swimming and diving team notched its first victory of the season on Thursday night with a back-and-forth 95-89 win against Albert Lea in a virtual meet held at each team’s home facility.
The Huskies came out of the gates on fire and won the first two events of the match, clocking the fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay to kick things off before securing the top two spots in the 200 freestyle (Kaitlyn Wasieleski, 2:24.62 and Vanessa Gonzalez, 2:25).
Tigers responded by stringing-together four consecutive first place finishes and set the stage for what would prove to be an ultra-tight final margin.
“We knew going in that this was going to be a close meet, and it was,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said. "The girls are looking good and competed very well tonight.”
The Huskies only secured two additional top finishes after the first two events, but made up much of the difference by stockpiling 13 team-points in the 100-yard breastroke after finishing in first, second and third. Logan Norrid — who also won the 100-yard freestyle with a 55.73 — took home the victory with a 1:10.76.
Owatonna also rang up nine points by ending in second, third and fourth in diving. Jayna Martin led the way with a 153.82.
Overall, the Huskies produced 17 second and third place finishes combined.
Owatonna (1-4) will take the next six days off before taking on Rochester Century at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
“This was our fifth meet in 14 days, so the girls are tired,” admitted Fuller. “It will be nice to get back to a normal practice schedule for a little while so we can get back to some of the basics. But overall, great meet.”