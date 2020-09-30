Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, right, makes the call after Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez, left, is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado as he attempted to score on a Marwin Gonzalez single in the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Astros won 3-1 to knock the Twins out of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)