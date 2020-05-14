In this image made from video, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer speaks during an interview from the family’s sprawling ranch in Walton, Ky., on Wednesday. Mike Zimmer has managed to conduct some extra strategy sessions during this sequestered NFL offseason, despite being disconnected from all of his players and almost all of his staff. That’s because the Vikings coach has his newly appointed co-defensive coordinator spending these homebound days with him. Adam Zimmer, of course, is his son. (Dave Campbell/Zoom via AP)