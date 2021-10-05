BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (football)
Red Subdistrict
Mankato West, 5-0
New Prague, 4-1
Rochester Mayo, 4-1
Owatonna, 3-2
Northfield, 2-3
Rochester Century, 1-4
Rochester John Marshall, 1-4
Austin, 0-5
Blue Subdistrict
Stewartville, 5-0
Kasson-Mantorville, 4-1
Mankato East, 4-1
Faribault, 3-2
Winona, 3-2
Red Wing, 1-4
Albert Lea, 0-5
Byron, 0-5
BIG 9 CONFERENCE
Boys soccer
Rochester Century, 24 points
Mankato West, 21 points
Rochester Mayo, 21 points
Winona, 19 points
Mankato East, 16 points
Owatonna, 13 points
Austin, 13 points
Faribault, 12 points
Rochester John Marshall, 11 points
Northfield, 9 points
Albert Lea, 0 points
Red Wing, 0 points
Girls soccer
Rochester Century, 24 points
Mankato East, 21 points
Mankato West, 19 points
Winona, 19 points
Rochester Mayo, 19 points
Owatonna, 18 points
Red Wing, 15 points
Northfield, 7 points
Rochester John Marshall, 6 points
Austin, 6 points
Albert Lea, 3 points
Faribault, 0 points
Girls swim and dive
Rochester Century, 5-0
Mankato East, 4-1
Winona, 3-1
Mankato West, 3-2
Northfield, 2-2
Red Wing, 2-2
Rochester Mayo, 2-2
Austin, 2-3
Rochester John Marshall, 2-3
Owatonna, 1-3
Albert Lea, 1-4
Faribault, 0-4
Girls tennis
Rochester Mayo, 11-0
Mankato West, 10-1
Rochester Century, 8-1
Owatonna, 8-4
Winona, 7-4
Northfield, 4-4
Rochester John Marshall, 5-5
Austin, 4-7
Mankato East, 3-7
Red Wing, 2-8
Albert Lea, 1-10
Faribault, 0-10
Volleyball
Northfield, 6-0
Rochester Mayo, 6-0
Rochester Century, 5-1
Mankato West, 5-2
Owatonna, 4-3
Red Wing, 4-4
Mankato East, 4-4
Faribault, 2-4
Rochester John Marshall, 2-4
Albert Lea, 1-5
Austin, 0-6
Winona, 0-6