Faribault’s boys hockey game against Red Wing on Thursday evening had the feel of a game that could have gone either way.
The game was tied at one for a long while, from late in the first period all the way until nearly seven minutes had elapsed in the third.
But the Falcons’ Zack Slinger came through with a pair of clutch goals in the third period, and Faribault was able to withstand a late Red Wing goal to win by a score of 3-2.
Two of the Falcons’ previous three games had ended in ties, but Thursday they managed to do just enough both offensively and defensively to pick up the road win.
The Wingers (5-8, 2-4 Big 9 Conference) had the early lead on a goal from Isaac French just a minute and a half into the game, and they maintained that lead for much of the first period until Noah Murphy scored an even strength goal at the 10:01 mark to finally put the Falcons on the scoreboard.
After that it was a game of defense, with neither team scoring a goal over the final seven minutes of the first period. The two teams were both scoreless in the second period as well, but Slinger finally put the Falcons (10-3-2, 3-2-2) ahead for good with an unassisted goal at the 6:46 mark of the third period.
Slinger then scored a second unassisted goal against an empty net with just 1:12 left in the game to push Faribault’s lead to 3-1, giving the Falcons some breathing room.
As it would turn out, the Falcons needed that breathing room, as Red Wing’s Logan Bryant slapped the puck into the net with 16 seconds left in the game, cutting Faribault’s lead to 3-2.
But it was too little, too late for the Wingers, as the Falcons held on for their 10th win of the season.
Falcon wrestlers obliterate Austin, cruise past Rochester Mayo
Few teams have mounted much of a challenge for the Faribault wrestling team this season, and the Thursday evening’s triangular in Austin with the Packers and Rochester Mayo was no different, as the Falcons crushed the Packers 69-9 and then rolled past the Spartans 49-20.
Faribault is now a perfect 13-0 this season and 6-0 in the Big 9 Conference standings ahead of major weekend tournament in Stillwater. Faribault won’t face any Big 9 foes this weekend, but the Falcons will see some of Class AAA’s top teams, including second-ranked Stillwater, third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville and 10th-ranked Coon Rapids.
But Thursday night was all about another pair of big wins. Faribault raced out to a 34-0 lead against Austin before the Packers finally scraped together a few points in the 145-pound matchup, where Alex Hoy lost a close contest to Austin’s Tommy Fritz.
Prior to that, though, the Falcons were unbeatable. JT Hausen set the tone in the 106-pound weight class by pinning Austin’s Joel Thawng in 3:58. In the 126 matchup, Gael Ramirez cradled up Sean Donovan for the fall in just 1:02, and Riley Stoltz (138) won a 10-0 major decision over Sam Oelfke.
Faribault’s Bryce Nolen (152) won via a 21-6 technical fall against Austin’s Brendan Winkels, and George Soto (160) fired the team up by throwing the Packers’ Mark Tamke to his back for the fall in 2:09.
Josh Oathoudt (170) and Dylan Lippert (195) received forfeits, but the Falcons finished strong, as Marcos Ramirez (182) outlasted Mason Callahan, finally pinning him in 5:13, while Josh Lenway won the heavyweight matchup by pinning Nicolas Lambert in just 1:18.
The Spartans fared a little better than the Packers did but still didn’t pose much of a threat. JT Hausen (106) opened things up by winning a 12-1 major decision over Mayo’s Calder Sheehan, while Isaac Yetzer (120) came up with an energetic fall in 1:49 over Ben Timmerman.
Gael Ramirez (126) pinned Brennan Nelson in just 1:09, but it was the 132-pound matchup that had everyone talking. Although Faribault’s DJ Saunders lost the match, he wrestled fourth-ranked Marshall Peters down to the wire before falling 13-11.
George Soto (160) grabbed some late points to edge Ethan Smith 10-7, while Josh Oathoudt (170) pinned Dillon Hughes in 1:57.
Marcos Ramirez (182) battled his way to a 3-0 win against Ethan Vanderwaerdt and Dylan Lippert (220) stayed patient, eventually pinning the Spartans’ Dedric Burger with 13 seconds left in the match.
Faribault gymnasts turn in strong performances at Winona
The Faribault gymnastics team competed against Winona on Thursday evening in what was perhaps the best meet of the season for the Falcons.
The Falcons have shown improvement nearly every time they’ve taken the floor, and on Thursday they finished with eight personal bests along with a total team score of 126.575, behind Winona’s winning total of 129.175.
“The girls had an awesome night at Winona,” Faribault coach Larissa Rasmussen said. “There were so many personal bests tonight. Every single girl had at least one personal best score, and overall the girls had great attitudes the entire night and their hard work in practice was very visible.”
The Falcons saw success at both the junior varsity and varsity level. Among the JV highlights included Gabby Hollund completing her floor routine for the first time this season and taking third place, while Morgan Borchert took first place in both the JV beam and bars competitions.
At the varsity level Lauren McDonough was second in three competitions — vault, bars and floor — and took home first place on the beam with a personal best score of 9.125.
All Faribault gymnasts improved their score on the bars as compared to their last meet, and Hannah Merdan was able to compete in each competition for the first time in a couple of weeks.
“The girls are definitely feeling the aches and pains that come with this busy part of the season, but they are pushing through and have been able to improve each week,” Rasmussen added. “Next week Friday is our last home meet of the season.”
Rochester Century swim team tops Faribault 93-76
Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team started 2020 off with its first win of the season against Albert Lea on Jan. 2. The Falcons were hoping to repeat their success on Thursday when they hosted Rochester Century, but the Panthers got the best of them.
“(Rochester) Century is a pretty tough team,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “They beat us 93-76, but it was a good night for us. After Christmas and New Year’s, we needed to come out with a good solid meet here at home against a good team and we did. We swam very well. In fact, a lot of our guys had season bests, and a few even had lifetime bests. Guys having season bests is something we need to start seeing at this point of the season, so that was really good to see. Our whole lineup, top to bottom, all swam very, very well with very good times across the board.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Faribault’s team of Caleb Sadergaski, Tanner Longshore, Mitchell Hanson and Calvin Gutzmann finished third with a time of two minutes, 5.3 seconds, and Will Tuma finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.82.
Hanson placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.69, while Reilly Akemann finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.47.
James Ohlemann was again dominant in the 1-meter diving competition with a first-place score of 197.60, more than 60 points ahead of Rochester Century’s Riley Morris.
Akemann narrowly missed finishing in first place in the 100 freestyle event; his time of 52.18 was just 13 hundredths slower than Jameson Bargfrede’s time.
Longshore, Akemann, Hanson and Tuma teamed up for a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Sadergaski took first place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Longshore and Hanson also finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:11.95 and 1:13.95, respectively.