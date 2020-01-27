Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Jan 29
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Thursday, Jan 30
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Friday, Jan 31
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Feb 1
Beginner Cross-Country Skiing• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center,28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about cross-country ski equipment and techniques before taking a beginner-rated tour with an instructor. All equipment provided. Ages 10 and plus. Reservations required online by January 30 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Meet the Chief• 2 p.m., at City Hall, 600 Main St., Henderson. It’s going to be very informal with coffee and cookies. People will have an opportunity to come meet the new chief and other members of the Henderson Police department.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Feb 2
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Feb 3
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
TCU Little Titans Preschool Open House • 6-7 p.m., TCU-Le Center, 160 Mill Avenue, Le Center. Families will receive a free Little Titans T-shirt with completed registration and $40 deposit.
TCU Little Titans Preschool Open House • 6-7 p.m., TCU-Montgomery, 101 Second St. NE, Montgomery. Families will receive a free Little Titans T-shirt with completed registration and $40 deposit.
Community Dinner• 6-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 80 N. Cordova Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 meeting• 7 p.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. For information contact Shannon Frost 952-255-9282.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Feb 4
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Garden Club• 1-2 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. Meetings are open to the public. Call Vi 507-665-3659.
Wednesday, Feb 5
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
