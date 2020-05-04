Minnesota deaths tied to COVID-19 rose to 428 Monday, up nine from Sunday, as current hospitalizations (396) and intensive care cases (166) also hit new highs.
The number of confirmed cases continued to jump as the state’s program to test for the disease accelerated — 7,234 Minnesotans tested positive since the pandemic began, up 571 from Sunday.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 50, while Le Sueur County has 26 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has 24 confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 18 confirmed cases; Nicollet County 16 confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County six confirmed; Goodhue County 23 confirmed; Brown County nine confirmed and one death; and Sibley County two confirmed.
The daily rise in deaths was the smallest in two weeks, although that may be a function of variations in record keeping and reporting.
One hopeful note: Of Minnesota’s total COVID-19 cases, about 58 percent of those patients have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. That recovery percentage had fallen last week to around 40 percent as case counts leaped.
Walz on Monday indicated officials were focused on balancing public health with the need to restart more sectors of the economy. “This is the question that's vexing everyone."
He also said he expected to have new guidelines Tuesday that will allow elective surgeries and dental care to resume.
More Minnesotans back on the job
The latest numbers come as the state lifts some restrictions on retailers that could put as many as 30,000 Minnesotans back on the job.
Walz’s tweaked stay-at-home order, which takes effect Monday and now lasts until May 18, lets retailers and other businesses offer curbside pickup of purchases.
However, restaurants and bars remain restricted to take-out only. Places like those and other spaces where large crowds gather will be among the last to reopen, Walz said.
State leaders say they recognize the disruptions to daily life, but “we do have sort of an index of caution around the fact that we’re seeing the case numbers increase rapidly” as testing ramps up, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Friday.
She said health officials have been “very sobered” by outbreaks in southwestern Minnesota and other hot spots, and “at a time when we feel like we’re just getting our arms around the true spread of the disease, there’s some reluctance to open more broadly.”
Walz on Monday said that about 91 percent of Minnesota’s workforce is now able to return to their workplaces with hygiene precautions in place. Restaurants and bars remain the biggest sector still unable to bring customers back into their buildings.
While they’re able to do takeout service, industry leaders made it clear the breaking point is approaching.
"Reopening won't be sufficient. These businesses really need an extra hand up," said Liz Rammer, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota. She warned a recent member survey found many eateries warning they may be forced to shut down permanently if they can’t start returning back to normal soon.
Even when that happens, it will still take time for them to order food and get ready to open. “The coolers have been empty for some time,” she said, emphasizing that business owners want certainty on when they can open.
Walz said he could not yet give dates for the next round of business reopenings. "I don't have an exact date … the sooner you can get certainty, the better."
Central, SW Minnesota outbreaks tied to meatpacking
As testing accelerates, more cases are discovered. The hot spots in Minnesota are increasingly centering on food processing plants.
About 25 percent of the 1,000 new cases over the weekend came from five counties that have seen outbreaks in food processing plants, State Jan Malcolm said Monday.
Cases in Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota, where an outbreak centered around the massive JBS pork plant in Worthington, continue to mushroom. Nobles remains the largest outbreak outside the Twin Cities and the largest by far of any Minnesota county relative to its population.
Confirmed cases in the southwestern Minnesota County have jumped from a handful in mid-April to 1,011 on Monday as testing in the region accelerates, revealing more cases. That’s about 1 in 20 people in the county confirmed infected.
The JBS plant shut on April 20 as executives worked to control the disease’s spread. The union representing workers at JBS said Sunday that it's been told the facility will reopen on Wednesday. In a statement, union leaders said workers will be spaced farther apart and the plant will expand cleaning and disinfecting.
The closure of the plant and others in the Midwest has caused major disruption in the supply chain, with some hog farmers forced to kill healthy pigs because there was no place to process them.
Similar problems were reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — have skyrocketed. An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus.
At the beginning of last week, there were 55 confirmed coronavirus cases in Stearns. By Sunday, as testing for the disease intensified, there were 589 and by Monday confirmed cases had jumped again to 728.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases jump two weeks after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases back then. On Monday, the Health Department reported 188 people in Kandiyohi County have now tested positive.
Political pushback rises
Republicans are pushing back harder against the governor's stay-at-home order heading into its eighth week, with two more weeks to go. Last week, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Zimmerman, threatened to stop a public works funding bill until Walz’s executive orders were lifted.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, said in a Facebook post over the weekend that Walz’s restrictions on daily life have gone too far.
“I think this is going to really show an adverse effect not only in our state budget, but in our prosperity throughout the state, and to the mental health situation for many people,” she said.
Senate Republicans are also bringing small business owners to the Capitol Monday to talk about the impact that COVID-19 restrictions are having on them, and what they’d like to see changed about the stay-home order.
Walz on Monday expressed hope that a public works package can still get done. “There’s strong bipartisan support to do this,” he said. “These are projects that are going to be needed, not just for job creation but for the vitality" of the communities nearby.
With two weeks to go before the state Legislature must adjourn its session, lawmakers will receive a budget update Tuesday from the state finance agency amid widespread belief a deficit is ahead. It is rare for an assessment of this kind to be done, but the unparalleled circumstances led to it.
Close to home, even for fishing opener
The governor lifted restrictions on boating a few weeks ago, but even as Minnesotans prepare for the open water fishing opener next weekend, officials are continuing urging people to stay close to home.
There’s been an ongoing worry that Minnesotans could unknowingly spread the virus to small-town Minnesota and overwhelm rural health systems.
"Even with the fishing opener coming up, staying close to home, enjoying those outdoor activities, but doing so with a minimum of travel is what is advised from a health perspective,” Malcolm told reporters. “We have to keep on keeping these good behaviors.”
Colleges start holding online commencement ceremonies
With statewide stay-at-home orders still in effect, some Minnesota colleges have chosen to hold virtual commencement ceremonies.
Hundreds tuned in to watch Concordia College in Moorhead stream its online commencement ceremony on Sunday.
Graduating senior Elly Schaefer addressed her fellow students from a podium without an in-person audience:
“No matter where each of you are right now, whether you are alone, with family or with roommates, I guarantee it’s not where you thought you would be for your graduation," she said. "In addition to feeling excited about graduating from college, today I also feel sad and lonely. And I imagine that’s the same for many of you.”
After the commencement addresses, the college scrolled the names of each graduating student on the screen, along with their hometown and field of study.
Other Minnesota colleges have also opted to hold graduation ceremonies online, including Winona State, which is holding its digital commencement ceremony later this week.
— Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News
Data suggest more people with stroke symptoms aren’t seeking care amid pandemic
The Minnesota Department of Health says recent findings suggest some people suffering from stroke symptoms are avoiding going to the emergency room out of fear of exposure to the coronavirus.
Dr. Al Tsai is an epidemiologist with the health department. He said their analysis shows the monthly average for stroke patient visits at Twin Cities hospitals was down about 15 percent in March.
"It's a great concern because if people are not coming in to get treated and seek care, they run the risk of much greater disability and even risk of death from strokes," he said.
The department says the same warnings apply to those experiencing symptoms of a heart attack; they say people with those symptoms should seek medical care.
Health officials in several parts of the country are reporting similar declines in ER visits for non-COVID-19 cases.
— Mike Moen | MPR News
Drive-thru testing sites in Wisconsin
The state of Wisconsin has announced a new round of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in western and northern parts of the state over the next couple of weeks.
The drive-thru testing is open to any Wisconsin resident experiencing symptoms of the virus.
The daily testing sites include stops in Siren, Baldwin and River Falls; find details here.
The nasal swab tests are limited to Wisconsin residents. They are free, and you don't need to be referred by a doctor.
— MPR News staff