Wednesday, Jan 22
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 Park Ave. NE, Elysian.
The Art of Wine Drinking• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com $22.
Thursday, Jan 23
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Friday, Jan 24
Homeschool Science Day: Snowshoeing and Kicksledding• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn about the history and technique of these fun forms of winter transportation. Explore River Bend’s winter landscape on a snowshoe hike, and maybe even participate in a kicksled race! Alternate activities if no snow. Dress to be outside. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Jan 25
Family Snowshoeing• 1-2:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about snowshoe history and techniques before embarking on a snowshoe hike with a naturalist guide. All equipment provided. Ages 7+. Reservations required online by January 23 at www.neycenter.org or call 507-357-8580.
Steak and Shrimp Dinner and kids meals• 5-8 p.m., at American Legion Post 108, 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Jan 26
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan 27
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-6 p.m., at Tri City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Jan 28
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Area Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.
Wednesday, Jan 29
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
