Wednesday, Jan. 20

BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. Indoor and outdoor options are available.

Monday, Jan. 25

District One Hospital Auxiliary Virtual Fundraiser• Select District One Hospital as the charity during checkout. Proceeds benefit hospital patients and community health projects. See heartlandefundraising.com to shop.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Suicide Grief Support Group Zoom Meeting• 7-8:30 p.m., For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and the link to the meeting.

