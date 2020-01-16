Blue Earth Area could not run with the Bluejay boys basketball team this past Friday as they got run out of the gym losing by a final of 86-52.
“We got off to a really good start. We shot the ball well and got into a rhythm defensively.” Coach Seth Anderson said.
Junior star Kyreese Willingham finished with 22 points and big man Andrew Morgan totaled up 22. Ryan Dufault poured in 18 of his own and Zach Hoehn had 11 of his own. Dravyn Spies and Matt Seberson each had four while Jacob Hulscher chipped in three. Shaun Hulscher and JP Swanson each put up two points as well. Willingham also finished with six assist and four steals while Ryan Dufault recorded eight assists and five steals overall.
The Bluejays are currently holding a 9-3 record overall and are 2-0 in conference play. The will look to continue their strong season this Thursday as they host Fairmont at 7:15 p.m.