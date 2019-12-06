The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Dec. 13
Homeschool Science Day: Waste Warriors• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Create new paper from old paper, learn how to reuse simple household items and get some simple tips for reducing household waste. Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Ooey, Gooey• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get sticky with some hands-on science. Design and build with marshmallows, create stretchy slime and more! Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.