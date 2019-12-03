In the Nov. 28 edition of the St. Peter Herald, an article on B1 about the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey captains included an incorrectly spelled last name. Shawn Lehtinen is one of the 2019-20 captains.
Correction
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
