Sunday, Dec. 29
Buffet Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge , 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Open skate• 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3.
Monday, Dec. 30
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed thru Jan. 2.
Open skate• 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3.
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Adventures• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn how to kick sled and snowshoe, and play winter games. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $50/child, $40/member child.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
School's Out Adventure Days: I HeART Winter• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Paper making and nature weaves. Grades K- 5 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $50/child, $40/member child.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Wednesday, Jan. 01
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed thru Jan. 2.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
KC Bingo• 1-4 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th St NE, Faribault . Knights of Columbus host New Year's Day Bingo at the Faribault American Legion.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Thursday, Jan. 02
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Tator Tot Hotdish• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Jan. 03
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion Steak Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Steak and other menu items, all with salad bar.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Saturday, Jan. 04
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Steak, Shrimp or Walleye served 6-7:30PM Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Contact Stacey at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454. Sign up ahead of time.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Watching wildlife in comfort. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.