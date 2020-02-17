Slicing through winds reaching 20 and 30 miles per hour, senior Meaghan Stein, junior Libby Brust and seventh-grader Liv Murphy competed for Northfield at the state alpini ski finals Feb. 12 in Biwabik.
Through those condition, Stein sped to a 21st-place finish out of 88 qualified entrants, while Murphy was 46th and Brust was 59th.
Stein finished with a cumulative, two-run time of 1 minute, 21.85 seconds, while Murphy ended with a time of 1:25.07 and Brust crossed with a total time of 1:26.49.
“They demonstrated just how talented they are in these harsh racing conditions,” Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg said. “It’s been one of the best seasons NHS has had in alpine skiing and all their coaches are so very proud of their performances all season long.”
Peterson snags 28th at state
Northfield senior Caroline Peterson wrapped up her third appearance at the nordic ski state finals Friday with her best career finish in Biwabik.
After finishing the morning freestyle race in 32nd place, Peterson jumped up four spots to 28th out of 159 qualified entrants in the afternoon pursuit race, finishing with a time of 36 minutes, 29.2 seconds.
Raiders nick Scarlets in final seconds, again
Northfield junior guard Luke Labenski was in the right place at the right time.
After sophomore Alex Organ’s layup rimmed out with time winding down Friday night at Mankato West, the rebound squirted into the hands of Labenski, who quickly converted a layup with 8.5 seconds remaining for the game-winning basket in a 64-63 victory.
It’s the second one-point victory for the Raiders against the Scarlets this season after a 57-56 victory Jan. 7 in Northfield.
Friday, junior guard Kip Schetnan led Northfield with 17 points, junior guard Karsten Clay added 14, and Labenski and senior forward Nick Touchette each provided seven points. Organ, Touchette, Schetnan and Clay all finished with four rebounds, while Touchette compiled a team-high three assists.
VanZuilen tallies 100th assist
A second-period surge provided the Northfield boys hockey team with enough power Thursday to charge past Red Wing 6-4 in the regular-season finale at Prairie Island Arena.
After falling behind 4-2 six minutes, 35 seconds into the second period, the Raiders rattled off four consecutive goals to close the frame with a 6-4 advantage, the eventual final score.
Junior forward Carson VanZuilen notched a five-point game with two goals and three assists, which helped him to 100 assists in his three-year career, which is already a program record. Sophomore forward Spencer Klotz recorded a hat trick, senior forward Teague Nelson added a goal, junior defenseman Isak Johnson dished out a pair of assists, and Nelson and junior defenseman Davis Royle each recorded an assist.
Senior Cal Frank stopped 26 of 30 shots to record the win, while Red Wing goalie Aidan Coyle was peppered with 62 shots throughout the game. Northfield finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while Red Wing was denied on all five of its power play opportunities.