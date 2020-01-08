Four Falcon girls score multiple goals as Faribault crushes Albert Lea
The Class 1A eighth-ranked Faribault Falcons’ girls hockey team had no trouble at Albert Lea Tuesday evening, as the Falcons dominated the Tigers with six goals in the first period and four in the second on their way to an eventual 11-1 final score.
Four Falcons scored multiple goals in the game, including Isabelle Stephes, Olivia Williamson and Abigail Goodwin with three, and Haley Lang with two.
Stephes now has eight goals this season thanks to her best game so far. She put Faribault ahead with her first goal of the night just 42 seconds into the game, with an assist from Williamson. Williamson then scored the team’s next two goals; her first was unassisted and came just two minutes after Stephes’ goal, while her second came at the 9:12 mark, with assists from Stephes and Lang.
Goodwin then got in on the action with back-to-back goals at the 11:34 mark and the 14:51 mark. Goodwin’s first goal was an even strength goal with an assist from Grace McCoshen, while her second goal was a short-handed one with assists from McCoshen and Rylie Starkson.
Lang closed the first period with a power-play goal, assisted by Williamson, allowing the Falcons to head into the second period with a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers (8-11 overall, 5-5 Big 9 Conference) scored their lone goal just 36 seconds into the second period, but Faribault tacked on four more goals throughout the middle of the period to turn an already big lead into an insurmountable one.
Faribault had previously defeated Albert Lea 4-2 in the first game of the season, and the Falcons proved Tuesday that they’re an even more explosive team now than they were in November.
The Falcons have won six in a row and are now 15-2 on the year and 11-2 in the Big 9 Conference. Their next game is a non-conference game Friday evening on the road against Class 1A’s No. 10-ranked team, the Rochester Lourdes Eagles (10-7 overall).
Owatonna and Kasson-Mantorville defeat Faribault in girls basketball
It’s been a busy but frustrating start to the week for the Faribault Falcons’ girls basketball team. The Falcons hosted Kasson-Mantorville Monday evening and lost 48-33, then traveled to Owatonna Tuesday evening and also came up short by a score of 70-57.
The Falcons, still looking for their first win of the season, are hoping to put together a more complete game soon. The Falcons played one of their best games on defense Monday evening, but the offense sputtered its way to just 33 points.
Then, against Owatonna, the Falcons did better on offense with 57 points, but their defense was unable to contain the Huskies’ offense.
Evy Vettrus and Otaifo Esenabhalu turned in solid performances for the Falcons Tuesday evening with 16 points and 14 points, respectively. Isabel Herda and Maryn Hart each scored 8 points and Kelsie Demars chipped in 6.
Owatonna’s win was just its third this season; the Huskies are now 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big 9 Conference.
Meanwhile, Faribault fell to 0-12 overall and 0-10 in the Big 9, while the Kasson-Mantorville Komets are now 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the Hiawatha Valley Conference.
Huskies boys basketball pulls away from FHS for 75-51 win
The Faribault boys basketball team hosted Owatonna onTuesday evening, and the Huskies came away the victors by a score of 75-51.
Owatonna jumped out to a 38-22 lead by halftime, and while the Falcons improved a bit in the second half, the Huskies were able to gradually increase their lead and pulled away.
Four Huskies reached double digits in points, including Evan Dushek with 20, Brayden Williams with 17, Payton Beyer with 17 and Isaac Oppegard with 13.
The Falcons were led by John Palmer with 14 points, followed by Abdi Abdullah with 8.
Faribault is now 1-8 on the year but still winless in the Big 9 Conference at 0-8.
The Falcons travel to Mankato West (3-7, 1-5 Big 9) Friday evening.