Wednesday
Guest Recital: Ashley Hall, trumpet; and Rebecca Wilt, piano-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Ashley Hall is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, clinician and coach. For more information, contact Barbara Barth by email at barth@stolaf.edu, or by calling 507-786-3568.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N., Northfield. This group is for those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Thursday
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Northfield Rotary Club-- noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. Visit http://www.northfieldrotary.org for more information.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, email info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct 04
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that is open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. Call 507-645-1330 for more information
Goodsell Observatory Open House-- 8-10 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College St. Open telescope viewing will be available if skies are clear. For more information, visit http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
First Friday Art Night-- 5-9 p.m. Celebrate the arts at various downtown businesses with live music, visual art displays, poetry readings and more. For more information, contact Jenni Roney by email at jenni@nddc.org, by phone at (507) 602-0410, or the website http://downtownnorthfield.org/events/.
Saturday
St. Olaf Band Family Weekend Concert-- 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Skoglund Center Auditorium, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. The St. Olaf Band will perform the concert with Timothy Mahr, conductor. For more information, contact Sarah Gardner at gardners@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3179.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.- noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. For more information, call 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items are on-hand. All items are free, and donations accepted.
Walk for the Animals-- 10:30-12:30 p.m., Northfield Dog Park, 700 Highway 3, Northfield. The event is sponsored by Prairie's Edge Humane Society. Registration is at 10 a.m. The walk follows a blessing of the animals. Registration is donations raised. There are prizes for top fundraisers. Also available is food, games, vendors, $5 nail trims.
Nerstrand UMC Fall Festival-- 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The festival includes a large selection of unique gift baskets and home decor. There will be baked goods, produce, clothing and a hearty lunch of hot beef sandwiches, soups, potato salad and homemade pie.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Sunday
St. Olaf Family Weekend Concert-- 3:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Skoglund Center Auditorium, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. The St. Olaf ensembles performing include: The Manitou Singers — Therees Tkach Hibbard, director The Viking Chorus — Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, director of The Norseman Band — Arthur Haecker, conductor of the Philharmonia — Martin Hodel. Conductor Sarah Gardner can be reached at gardners@stolaf.edu or by phone at 507-786-3179.
GOP pizza party-- 1 p.m., Basilleo's Pizza, 108 4th St. NW, Faribault. Talk politics with members of the Rice County Republican Party For more information, call Kathy Brown Dodds at 334-5390.
Monday
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m. AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. This group is for families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Can't Eat Wheat Support Group for Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance-- 7-8:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital Conference Center, 2000 North Ave. For more information, contact Jody Friedow, canteatwheatmn@gmail.com.
Tuesday
St. Olaf College Organ Pre-Tour Concert-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Pre-tour concert of organists who will perform at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. will take place. Performers include faculty members Cathy Rodland and James E. Bobb with students Michael Caraher, Samuel Long, Margaret Snyder and Sarah Palmer. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or by calling 507-786-3568.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be on-hand. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Rice County Republicans meeting-- 7 p.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. For more information, call Kathy Brown Dodds at 334-5390
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m. Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines will be on-hand. For more information, call 612-752-6677, or visit vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. This event is for children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. The clinic is subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Human trafficking discussion-- 7:30-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Two representatives from International Justice Mission headquarters will speak in Trollhaugen about the possibility of the global injustice of human trafficking ending.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science)-- 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. Short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.