BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 4 Rushford-Peterson 74, No. 13 Bethlehem Academy 43
The challenge of attempting to pull off a postseason upset is already steep, and that's before the 13th-seeded Cardinals were also dealt the twist of entering Tuesday night's Section 1A tournament game at fourth-seeded Rushford-Peterson (12-6) without some key players due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Playing without four of its six seniors, Bethlehem Academy (5-12) fell into a 40-18 hole by halftime.
Junior Brady Strodtman led the Cardinals in scoring with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Senior Elliot Smith provided 15 points, while Aaron Huerta, Charlie King, Zach Donkers and Hudson Dillon all scored as well.
"My heart aches for the seniors who couldn’t finish their season due to close contact quarantines," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "What we had tonight was mostly the team for next year which is a positive that they were able to get varsity experience and know the intensity for next year. Brady did a great job tonight, as always, finding the basket, tips/steals and his teammates. It was great to see Elliot have a high-scoring game. This is a great group of kids and I am thankful I had the season with them."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville 78, No. 7 Faribault 29
The Falcons (0-16) were unable to keep pace with the hot-shooting KoMets (16-3) on Tuesday night in Kasson in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.
Olivia Bauer led Faribault with nine points thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, while Evy Vettrus provided seven points, and Meghan Swanson and Isabel Herda both pitched in four points. Hailey Reuvers and Rylee Siestema both scored as well for the Falcons.
No. 16 Kenyon-Wanamingo 42, Pine Island 38
The Knights (3-15) earned their second win in the last three games Tuesday night in Kenyon against Pine Island (0-19) in the play-in round for the Section 1AA tournament.
Tessa Erlandson led Kenyon-Wanamingo with 15 points off a trio of 3-pointers, while Stella Rechtzigel added nine points and Josi Quam provided seven points. Josie Flom, Julia Dahl, Josi Quam and Ivette Mendoza all scored as well for the Knights, who led 26-12 at halftime.
K-W was able to seal the victory at the free throw line, where it converted on 11 of 14 attempts.
Next up, the Knights travel Thursday to play at top-seeded Stewartville (18-0).
WRESTLING
Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Knights advanced 12 wrestlers from Tuesday's Section 2A individual tournament at Blue Earth Area High School to Saturday's regional state qualifier with Section 3A at Windom.
If a wrestler advanced to the section championship or the third-place match, they were eligible to move on to Saturday, when those four are put in a bracket with the top four wrestlers from Section 3A. Two individuals per weight class advance from the regional state qualifier to the state tournament.
Wrestlers that advanced to the championship matches Tuesday for the Knights were Gavin Johnson (113-pound weight class), Trent Foss (120), Bray Olson (152), Carter Quam (195) and Armani Tucker (285).
Tate Miller (106), Kiefer Olson (126), Landon Trump (132), Jaedin Johnson (145), Tyler Craig (160), Dillon Bartel (170) and Logan Meyers (220) all advanced to third-place matches.
Medford
The Tigers advanced nine wrestlers from Tuesday's Section 2A individual tournament to Saturday's regional state qualifier with Section 3A at Windom.
Tommy Elwood (106), Derek Bartosch (132), Charley Elwood (138), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), Josiah Hedensten (170) and Brennon Hoffman (220) all advanced to the section championship in their weight classes.
Even Schweisthal (113) and Gavin Hermes (285) both won consolation semifinal matches to advance to the third-place match to secure a spot in Saturday's regional state qualifier.
WEM/JWP
The Grizzlies will be represented at Saturday's regional state qualifier in Windom by Carson Petry, who advanced to Tuesday's third-place match in the 106-pound weight class.
Petry won by a major decision in the quarterfinal, lost by a major decision in the semifinal and then won a 7-2 decision in the consolation semifinal to secure his advancement to Saturday.